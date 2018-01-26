Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Ex-NetOne boss Kangai further remanded

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago
Former NetOne managing director Reward Kangai, who is facing 21 counts of criminal abuse of office, was yesterday further remanded to February 26.

Kangai is out on $800 bail, which was granted by Harare magistrate Ms Rumbidzai Mugwagwa.

He was ordered to surrender his passport, report to the police once a week and not to interfere with witnesses

He is being accused of hand-picking his relatives and close associates for contracts to erect the company's base stations before paying them rentals in advance. He is being represented by his lawyer Mr Nyasha Munetsi.

It is alleged that sometime in October 2014, Kangai unlawfully and corruptly sanctioned payment of rentals in advance for four base stations without authorisation and approval from the board of directors.

He allegedly showed favour to Bopela Family Trust by sanctioning the advance rental payment of $10 500, which covered a period of 21 months.

the herald
More on: #Kangai, #NetOne, #Remand

