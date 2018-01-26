Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Met Dept warns of thunderstorms

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
The Meteorological Services Department (MSD) has warned of thunderstorms in some parts of the country today and tomorrow.

In a statement yesterday, MSD said the thunderstorms will occur in Matabeleland North, Bulawayo Metropolitan, all Mashonaland provinces, Harare Metropolitan, North of Midlands and Manicaland provinces.

It said the affected areas will be cloudy and humid with patchy morning rain followed by rain showers and evening thunderstorms.

"These storms may be accompanied by strong winds and lightning. It is advisable for those attending various outdoor functions or working in the open to be cautious and carry their umbrellas and raincoats," said MSD.

It warned people not to use of electronic devices when it is raining unless there is an emergency and to desist from seeking shelter under trees and in open spaces.

MSD confirmed that there was widespread precipitation countrywide on Tuesday, areas such as Gweru and Matopos had heavy down pours and recorded 44mm and 38mm respectively.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald

Comments

Audi rims on sale with tyres

Ford focus on sale

4by 4 twin cab on sale

On sale are potatoes

For sale is honda fit

For sale are aluminum windows

For sale are top notch watches

Comforters on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Acting President Mudzuri interacts with Harare vendors

19 mins ago | 87 Views

PHOTO: Victim of Zanu PF attack

29 mins ago | 319 Views

EFF calls for an inquiry into Capitec 'loan shark'

43 mins ago | 143 Views

REWIND: 'Dzamara was abducted,' says Jonathan Moyo

60 mins ago | 956 Views

Broke MDC-T in dire straits

1 hr ago | 403 Views

Mvurwi nurses demonstrate against hospital boss

1 hr ago | 396 Views

'Cellphone farmers' have no room in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 440 Views

Commercial coffee farmers leave Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 436 Views

BREAKING: 'Mujuru survives a brutal attempt at her life'

1 hr ago | 2466 Views

Stray lions wreak havoc in Mbire district

2 hrs ago | 399 Views

Tsvangirai's MDC stumbles before vote

3 hrs ago | 1211 Views

Justice Chigumba sworn in as new ZEC chairperson

3 hrs ago | 735 Views

PICTURES: Soldier kills 3 with AK47 in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 5907 Views

Woman shares bed with son (18)

4 hrs ago | 2812 Views

GMB supervisor beds truck drivers

4 hrs ago | 2549 Views

Chipanga bail conditions variation ruling today

4 hrs ago | 469 Views

Nicki Minaj to visit Zimbabwe?

4 hrs ago | 1321 Views

Harare ordered to stop Eyrestone demolitions

4 hrs ago | 564 Views

UK eyes Zimbabwe investments

4 hrs ago | 750 Views

Man bashes wife over pumpkin leaves

4 hrs ago | 667 Views

Mnangagwa told to make peace at home before rushing to other countries

4 hrs ago | 886 Views

Former ZBC presenter challenges citizens to hold their emotions during polls

4 hrs ago | 1053 Views

Chamisa's $15 billion USA handout is a cynical crocodile sweet grass lure to a wildebeest

4 hrs ago | 630 Views

Dzamara will one day re appear - commentator

4 hrs ago | 1122 Views

Mnangagwa must lead by example in the declaration of assets process - NPP

5 hrs ago | 833 Views

WATCH: 'Mnangagwa is the richest man in Zimbabwe'

5 hrs ago | 3056 Views

Mnangagwa ally in nasty public brawl

5 hrs ago | 1550 Views

Zimbabwean herd boy dies in Botswana

6 hrs ago | 1123 Views

Chiwenga's price intervention bears fruit

6 hrs ago | 2505 Views

ZIMRA Celebrates International Customs Day

6 hrs ago | 100 Views

WATCH: Jonathan Moyo blasts Mnangagwa during SABC interview

6 hrs ago | 1365 Views

Bigwigs shield companies from Zimra

7 hrs ago | 1394 Views

Provincial land officers fired

7 hrs ago | 2707 Views

Zec warns against voter intimidation

7 hrs ago | 553 Views

Mnangagwa should not apologise for the Gukurahundi genocide

7 hrs ago | 1753 Views

Mujuru's NPP to kickstart selection of new leadership

7 hrs ago | 331 Views

Jabulani Sibanda maintains low profile

7 hrs ago | 2327 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF cracks

7 hrs ago | 1840 Views

White farmers fined for assaulting worker

7 hrs ago | 646 Views

Mnangagwa misled at World Economic Forum

8 hrs ago | 692 Views

Mugabe did nothing wrong, says Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 979 Views

Zimbabweans get South Africa permits reprieve

8 hrs ago | 1192 Views

Small house defrauds man of $1 260

8 hrs ago | 720 Views

WATCH: A civil war is brewing in Zimbabwe, warns Jonathan Moyo

8 hrs ago | 2141 Views

'Chief' slaps magistrate, JSC with $50,000 lawsuit

8 hrs ago | 413 Views

Mater Dei sues Chiyangwa's guarantor over unpaid bill

8 hrs ago | 408 Views

Chimbetu convicted of maintenance default

8 hrs ago | 623 Views

Govt gets serious on road system upgrade

8 hrs ago | 435 Views

Mentally ill woman acquitted for fatally axing niece

8 hrs ago | 162 Views

Chihuri opens up on $3 million suit

8 hrs ago | 792 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days