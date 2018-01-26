Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Concourt reserves ruling in judge's case

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
The Constitutional Court has reserved judgment in a matter in which MDC-T MPs are challenging the legality of Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No.1) Act, which gives the President sole powers to appoint the Chief Justice, his deputy and the Judge president.

MDC-T chief whip Innocent Gonese and Harare West MP Jessie Majome argued that when the process was done, the National Assembly and Senate were not fully constituted.

Chief Justice Luke Malaba, sitting with eight other judges of the Apex Court, heard arguments from lawyers representing the parties before indefinitely postponing the judgment.

"Judgment will be reserved in this matter," said Chief Justice Malaba.

Advocate Thabani Mpofu, who was being instructed by Mr Tendai Biti of Tendai Biti Law, represented the legislators.

Advocates Lewis Uriri, Wilbert Mandinde and Takawira Nzombe, all from the Temple Bar Inns of Court, represented Parliament.

The legislators argued that Parliament did not follow the correct procedures in passing the Bill.

It was argued that Parliament failed to comply with the constitutional obligation defined in Section 328(5) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, which requires a Constitutional Bill to be passed by two-thirds of the membership of both Senate and National Assembly, sitting separately.

They also argued that no vote was conducted as required by the Constitution of Zimbabwe.

The MDC-T chief whip further argued that some legislators who did not attend the sessions were counted as being present.

They argued that some were even out of the country and they have since filed affidavits confirming that they were not in the House on the day the voting process was done.

They argued that the common practice, where Parliament tellers would move around with the chief whips acting as election observers for transparency's sake, was disregarded in favour of counting of each party's sitting arrangement.

Parliament argued that it was not a corporate body that is capable of being sued in its own name, hence the application was defective.

It was argued that the events of the day in question show that voting indeed took place and that it was conducted in a transparent manner.

Parliament's lawyers argued that the legislators' application lacked merit and urged the Constitutional Court to dismiss it.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald
More on: #Concourt, #Case, #Ruling

Comments

For sale is honda fit

1000litre water tank on sale

Full body swim suits on sale

Vw lt 35

Call at water front for rafting,braai etc

On sale are potatoes

Cowdray park 6roomed

Interior designers available


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Acting President Mudzuri interacts with Harare vendors

15 mins ago | 64 Views

PHOTO: Victim of Zanu PF attack

25 mins ago | 272 Views

EFF calls for an inquiry into Capitec 'loan shark'

39 mins ago | 134 Views

REWIND: 'Dzamara was abducted,' says Jonathan Moyo

56 mins ago | 891 Views

Broke MDC-T in dire straits

1 hr ago | 376 Views

Mvurwi nurses demonstrate against hospital boss

1 hr ago | 366 Views

'Cellphone farmers' have no room in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 415 Views

Commercial coffee farmers leave Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 428 Views

BREAKING: 'Mujuru survives a brutal attempt at her life'

1 hr ago | 2351 Views

Stray lions wreak havoc in Mbire district

2 hrs ago | 390 Views

Tsvangirai's MDC stumbles before vote

3 hrs ago | 1192 Views

Justice Chigumba sworn in as new ZEC chairperson

3 hrs ago | 721 Views

PICTURES: Soldier kills 3 with AK47 in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 5824 Views

Woman shares bed with son (18)

4 hrs ago | 2787 Views

GMB supervisor beds truck drivers

4 hrs ago | 2527 Views

Chipanga bail conditions variation ruling today

4 hrs ago | 467 Views

Nicki Minaj to visit Zimbabwe?

4 hrs ago | 1298 Views

Harare ordered to stop Eyrestone demolitions

4 hrs ago | 558 Views

UK eyes Zimbabwe investments

4 hrs ago | 744 Views

Man bashes wife over pumpkin leaves

4 hrs ago | 660 Views

Mnangagwa told to make peace at home before rushing to other countries

4 hrs ago | 877 Views

Former ZBC presenter challenges citizens to hold their emotions during polls

4 hrs ago | 1046 Views

Chamisa's $15 billion USA handout is a cynical crocodile sweet grass lure to a wildebeest

4 hrs ago | 628 Views

Dzamara will one day re appear - commentator

4 hrs ago | 1111 Views

Mnangagwa must lead by example in the declaration of assets process - NPP

5 hrs ago | 829 Views

WATCH: 'Mnangagwa is the richest man in Zimbabwe'

5 hrs ago | 3032 Views

Mnangagwa ally in nasty public brawl

5 hrs ago | 1542 Views

Zimbabwean herd boy dies in Botswana

5 hrs ago | 1120 Views

Chiwenga's price intervention bears fruit

5 hrs ago | 2486 Views

ZIMRA Celebrates International Customs Day

5 hrs ago | 99 Views

WATCH: Jonathan Moyo blasts Mnangagwa during SABC interview

6 hrs ago | 1359 Views

Bigwigs shield companies from Zimra

7 hrs ago | 1391 Views

Provincial land officers fired

7 hrs ago | 2701 Views

Zec warns against voter intimidation

7 hrs ago | 553 Views

Mnangagwa should not apologise for the Gukurahundi genocide

7 hrs ago | 1749 Views

Mujuru's NPP to kickstart selection of new leadership

7 hrs ago | 329 Views

Jabulani Sibanda maintains low profile

7 hrs ago | 2320 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF cracks

7 hrs ago | 1834 Views

White farmers fined for assaulting worker

7 hrs ago | 644 Views

Mnangagwa misled at World Economic Forum

8 hrs ago | 692 Views

Mugabe did nothing wrong, says Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 976 Views

Zimbabweans get South Africa permits reprieve

8 hrs ago | 1185 Views

Small house defrauds man of $1 260

8 hrs ago | 716 Views

WATCH: A civil war is brewing in Zimbabwe, warns Jonathan Moyo

8 hrs ago | 2123 Views

'Chief' slaps magistrate, JSC with $50,000 lawsuit

8 hrs ago | 413 Views

Mater Dei sues Chiyangwa's guarantor over unpaid bill

8 hrs ago | 407 Views

Chimbetu convicted of maintenance default

8 hrs ago | 618 Views

Govt gets serious on road system upgrade

8 hrs ago | 432 Views

Mentally ill woman acquitted for fatally axing niece

8 hrs ago | 161 Views

Chihuri opens up on $3 million suit

8 hrs ago | 788 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days