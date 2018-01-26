Latest News Editor's Choice


MDC-T in donor fatigue dilemma

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
AS the country inches towards national elections, opposition parties, particularly the MDC-T, the biggest of them all, face among other problems, donor fatigue that could affect its campaign and to a larger extent seal their fate in the dust bin of political history.

For many years the MDC-T has relied on foreign funding as they volunteered themselves to front interests of those countries that used to be hostile to Zimbabwe and sought to effect illegal regime change.

However, the 2018 elections bring many challenges for the MDC-T and fellow political parties either individually or collectively under the banner of the MDC Alliance.

Firstly, Zanu-PF presents a new opponent for the opposition in the person of President Emmerson Mnangagwa following the resignation of his predecessor Robert Mugabe last November.

The politics of the opposition since the formation of the united MDC in 1999, had largely been centred on the removal of Mugabe from power hence their "Mugabe Must Go" mantra over the years.

However, following a transition within Zanu-PF that saw the elevation President Mnangagwa to the helm of the party, the opposition faces a younger and energetic leader and it is hard to imagine their victory after successive losses to Mugabe.

Besides the "Mugabe Must Go" mantra, the opposition has heavily relied on funding from foreign countries to oil their regime change machinery but again 2018 presents a different scenario.

Those foreign countries way before the transition started showing signs of fatigue, part of the explanation the MDC-T let their campaign too late in 2013 with the consequent dismal loss to Zanu-PF.

However, the transition in Zanu-PF has literally closed all the taps for the MDC-T and the rest of the opposition parties as some of those countries that had over the years been hostile to Zimbabwe or the Zanu-PF government are showing a change of heart.

This change of attitude can be largely if not entirely attributed to President Mnangagwa's administration with its all embracing approach through reengaging countries whose relations with Zimbabwe had broken down over the years while at the same time strengthening ties with those who had remained friends.

MDC-T secretary general Mr Douglas Mwonzora, in an interview with the private media, admitted that his party faces serious donor fatigue that is affecting their programmes.

"We have no resources because as of now there is donor fatigue," he was quoted saying.

"We are trying to persuade them (donors) but we are going to make do with what we have and prepare for elections".

So desperate has the opposition become that they have resorted to concocting lies of promises of funding by foreign countries in the now impossible event that they win this year's polls.

Addressing an MDC Alliance rally in Mutare at the weekend, MDC Alliance acting chairperson Mr Nelson Chamisa made sensational claims to the effect that United States President Donald Trump had pledged a $15 billion bailout for reconstruction and economic recovery programmes.

However, the US quickly distanced itself from the claims. The US Embassy spokesperson, Mr David Macguire said it was not Washington's business to give money to political parties.

"We do not support individuals or political parties," he said. "We do not take a position on who is going to be a political leader of a country. The outcome of an election is up to the people of that country to decide," he said.

"We do not make such promises to individuals or political parties."

While the thrust of Zimbabwe in its re engagement with the world is premised on what Foreign Affairs and International Trade called transactional diplomacy that would create a win-win situation, the MDC-T has always been willing puppets of foreign countries.

This is aptly captured by Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans' Association secretary-general Victor Matemadanda who said Zimbabwe's sovereignty could not be traded for ill-gotten wealth.

"What is it that Chamisa offered to Trump for him to pledge $15 billion?" he said.

"We do not want to buy off our sovereignty. What we know and what we have all seen on television was that Chamisa and Biti went to America to call for sanctions and that is what he is now admitting.

"If he is sincere why not just be quiet and work hard to win the elections than mislead Zimbabweans."

In the absence of foreign funding to roll out their programmes and activities, the opposition fronted by the MDC-T is literally dead.

Another exacerbating factor is the fierce infighting within the MDC-T and the MDC Alliance principally over positions and the distribution of seats.

Mr Chamisa and the MDC-T national spokesperson Mr Obert Gutu have openly disagreed over the latter's expressed interest in Harare East constituency.

Mr Chamisa is, on the other hand, arguing that the seat is reserved for their MDC Alliance partners.

The party is divided as to whether the MDC-T needs alliance partners in the 2018 elections or not. Some officials want the alliance but others are arguing that they should go it alone.

The health issues dogging the MDC-T leader Mr Morgan Tsvangirai and a lack of a succession plan have further destroyed the opposition party with no hope that it could recover by the time of the holding of elections.

While the military intervention last year code named Operation Restore Legacy restored order in both the government and the ruling Zanu-PF, the 2018 national elections are set to extend the restoration of legacy with an emphatic Zanu-PF win.

The difference is that this time, ordinary Zimbabweans will confirm, once and for all that Zanu-PF is the most supported party in the country and hammer a final nail in the oppositions' coffin.

Source - chronicle
Most Popular In 7 Days