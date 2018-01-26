Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chihuri opens up on $3 million suit

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
Former ZRP Commissioner-General Augustine Chihuri has broken his silence over the $3 million lawsuit he is facing from businessman Mr Bigboy Pachirera, who alleges that the former police boss forcibly took over his posh cars and properties.

In a letter written to Mr Pachirera's lawyer Mr Rungano Mahuni, Chihuri, through his lawyers Mutamangira and Associates insists that the businessman voluntarily handed over the contentious vehicles and properties as settlement for financial losses that his businesses suffered when Pachirera – who was his employee - ran a parallel business to his own.

Mr Pachirera, he claims, was employed at his company Kidsdale Enterprises [Pvt] Ltd as a transport manager from 1998 to 2013.

During the time, he allegedly registered a business and subsequently began drawing down fuel from his company.

He however did not declare his interest.

"Without declaring interest, your client secretly registered a transport company, Cheinpac Investments, offering the same services as his employer," read the letter.

"Between February and June 2007, your client stole 49 500 litres of diesel meant for Kidsdale's Shamva project. In 2011, Kidsdale was contracted on the Harare-Bulawayo Road dualisation project.

"Your client, as the transport manager, contracted his two tipper trucks alongside his employers trucks, drawing diesel from Kidsdale Enterprises account at PaKarina Service Station. He drew 2 150 of diesel valued at $2 795," said Chihuri.

The ex-police chief also claimed that between 2012 and 2013, Kidsdale was contracted on Harare-Mutare Road, particularly for the Ruwa project, and, again, Pachirera allegedly used part of the $81 596,50 provided for fuel to fund his company, causing his employer financial loss.

His contract was terminated as a result.

According to Chihuri, Pachirera later wrote a letter on January 15, 2014 begging Kidsdale to resolve the matter amicably.

"He was very remorseful and willingly proposed to settle the amounts he stole. He offered a Jeep Cherokee valued at $80 000 and ML 350 CDI valued at $160 000," read the letter.

"In a letter dated January 24, 2014, he agreed to surrender the Highfield property. As this could not satisfy his debt, your client willingly offered his Scania tipper truck and a DAF tipper truck. At the material time he had legal representation.

"The allegations by your client are baseless and your demand for $2 968 000 is also baseless. Your threat to approach the court is groundless. This is a desperate attempt to extort money," the letter adds.

However, Mr Mahuni noted that his client was coerced to sign some papers by the police.

"All the papers allegedly signed by my client were commissioned by the police, precisely the officer commanding CID Homicide, Harare," said Mr Mahuni.

"In our settlement plan, you only mentioned the Jeep Cherokee and Mercedes Benz ML 350. Our client is amenable to receive the two vehicles after they are inspected to determine their condition.

"However, there is no mention of the trucks and house. My client demands his property back and an additional truck or its value to mitigate the losses he suffered in business for the past three years.

"We are aware that you are currently earning income out of use of his vehicles, which are working on the Harare-Mutare highway."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle
More on: #Chihuri, #Lawsuit, #ZRP

Comments

Comforters on sale

Acer laptop on sale

Full body swim suits on sale

Suzuki kei for sale

Ladies handbags for sale

2007, vauxhall minibus

For sale are aluminum windows

Canon camera on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Acting President Mudzuri interacts with Harare vendors

20 mins ago | 93 Views

PHOTO: Victim of Zanu PF attack

29 mins ago | 325 Views

EFF calls for an inquiry into Capitec 'loan shark'

43 mins ago | 146 Views

REWIND: 'Dzamara was abducted,' says Jonathan Moyo

1 hr ago | 963 Views

Broke MDC-T in dire straits

1 hr ago | 408 Views

Mvurwi nurses demonstrate against hospital boss

1 hr ago | 397 Views

'Cellphone farmers' have no room in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 444 Views

Commercial coffee farmers leave Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 438 Views

BREAKING: 'Mujuru survives a brutal attempt at her life'

1 hr ago | 2474 Views

Stray lions wreak havoc in Mbire district

2 hrs ago | 400 Views

Tsvangirai's MDC stumbles before vote

3 hrs ago | 1214 Views

Justice Chigumba sworn in as new ZEC chairperson

3 hrs ago | 737 Views

PICTURES: Soldier kills 3 with AK47 in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 5925 Views

Woman shares bed with son (18)

4 hrs ago | 2818 Views

GMB supervisor beds truck drivers

4 hrs ago | 2551 Views

Chipanga bail conditions variation ruling today

4 hrs ago | 470 Views

Nicki Minaj to visit Zimbabwe?

4 hrs ago | 1325 Views

Harare ordered to stop Eyrestone demolitions

4 hrs ago | 565 Views

UK eyes Zimbabwe investments

4 hrs ago | 750 Views

Man bashes wife over pumpkin leaves

4 hrs ago | 669 Views

Mnangagwa told to make peace at home before rushing to other countries

4 hrs ago | 886 Views

Former ZBC presenter challenges citizens to hold their emotions during polls

4 hrs ago | 1054 Views

Chamisa's $15 billion USA handout is a cynical crocodile sweet grass lure to a wildebeest

4 hrs ago | 631 Views

Dzamara will one day re appear - commentator

4 hrs ago | 1123 Views

Mnangagwa must lead by example in the declaration of assets process - NPP

5 hrs ago | 833 Views

WATCH: 'Mnangagwa is the richest man in Zimbabwe'

5 hrs ago | 3060 Views

Mnangagwa ally in nasty public brawl

6 hrs ago | 1551 Views

Zimbabwean herd boy dies in Botswana

6 hrs ago | 1123 Views

Chiwenga's price intervention bears fruit

6 hrs ago | 2510 Views

ZIMRA Celebrates International Customs Day

6 hrs ago | 100 Views

WATCH: Jonathan Moyo blasts Mnangagwa during SABC interview

6 hrs ago | 1367 Views

Bigwigs shield companies from Zimra

7 hrs ago | 1394 Views

Provincial land officers fired

7 hrs ago | 2707 Views

Zec warns against voter intimidation

7 hrs ago | 553 Views

Mnangagwa should not apologise for the Gukurahundi genocide

7 hrs ago | 1754 Views

Mujuru's NPP to kickstart selection of new leadership

7 hrs ago | 331 Views

Jabulani Sibanda maintains low profile

7 hrs ago | 2328 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF cracks

7 hrs ago | 1841 Views

White farmers fined for assaulting worker

7 hrs ago | 646 Views

Mnangagwa misled at World Economic Forum

8 hrs ago | 692 Views

Mugabe did nothing wrong, says Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 980 Views

Zimbabweans get South Africa permits reprieve

8 hrs ago | 1195 Views

Small house defrauds man of $1 260

8 hrs ago | 720 Views

WATCH: A civil war is brewing in Zimbabwe, warns Jonathan Moyo

8 hrs ago | 2142 Views

'Chief' slaps magistrate, JSC with $50,000 lawsuit

8 hrs ago | 413 Views

Mater Dei sues Chiyangwa's guarantor over unpaid bill

8 hrs ago | 408 Views

Chimbetu convicted of maintenance default

8 hrs ago | 623 Views

Govt gets serious on road system upgrade

8 hrs ago | 435 Views

Mentally ill woman acquitted for fatally axing niece

8 hrs ago | 162 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days