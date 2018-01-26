Govt gets serious on road system upgrade

News / National

by Staff reporter

Government will carry out feasibility studies for three major national highways as part of preparations for its infrastructure development planning.The roads set for construction and whose feasibility studies will be done include; Bulawayo-Victoria Falls, Joshua Nkomo Express Highway (Airport Road)'s Phase 2-Dieppe roundabout to the CBD and Harare-Nyamapanda.Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure Development director for road maintenance, Engineer Kudzanai Chinyanga, said Government has intensified efforts to make sure all roads are in good shape as part of improving the ease of doing business environment."There are several financial packages put in place to make sure roads are put in good shape. This is part of the new dispensation's efforts to improve the doing business environment because transport and good road infrastructure remains an important aspect in economic development."Such feasibility studies to be undertaken can help to inform the decision making on how much roads can be improved in a cost effective manner for the benefit of Government and the investors," said Eng Chinyanga.The Harare-Masvingo-Beitbridge Road according to Eng Chinyanga, is expected to start in earnest and the 2018 target will be 100km.Government says it will now focus on finding partners to upgrade the Harare-Nyamapanda and the Beitbridge-Bulawayo-Victoria Falls highways, after sealing a deal for the dualisation of the Harare-Beitbridge Road last week.Government signed an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract with Austrian firm Geiger International for the construction of Beitbridge-Harare segment of the Beitbridge-Harare-Chirundu highway.The road will be constructed over three years at a cost of $984 million under a 25-year Build Operate and Transfer (BOT) model.Current initiatives are in pursuit of goals set under the Zimbabwe Agenda for Sustainable Socio-Economic Transformation (Zim-Asset).Government has embarked on a massive road rehabilitation and upgrading exercise and has already completed the Plumtree-Harare-Mutare highway at a cost of $206 million.It is also about to conclude a contract with China Harbour Engineering Company, which won the tender to construct the Harare-Chirundu Highway under a loan financing model.Eng Chinyanga said Government will this year also step up efforts to remove impediments to traffic flow especially on roads leading into and out of capital cities where congestion is becoming a nightmare.Eng Chinyanga said Government in 2018 will conduct ancillary works on the National Transport Management Centre in preparation of major construction.The centre envisions the provision of department services (Transport Management, Central Vehicle Registry, Road Motor Transportation and Vehicle Inspection Department.