Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mater Dei sues Chiyangwa's guarantor over unpaid bill

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
MATER DEI Hospital is suing a man who acted as a guarantor for medical expenses amounting to more than $9 000 incurred by a Bulawayo businessman before his death.

The debt emanates from medical services and drugs supplied to the late former Zanu-PF  Bulawayo  Central District chairperson and city businessman Mr Joe Reeds Chiyangwa between July and September 2014.

Mr Chiyangwa died in 2016 at Gweru General Hospital.

Mater Dei Hospital, through its lawyers Coghlan and Welsh Legal Practitioners, filed summons at the Bulawayo High Court citing the estate of the late Mr Chiyangwa, his guarantor Mr Shungu Furusa and the Assistant Master of the High Court as defendants. Mr Furusa bound himself as a surety for the medical bills.

Mr Chiyangwa was admitted to the Roman Catholic Church-run hospital after he was diagnosed with an ailment which was not mentioned in court papers.

According to papers before the court, the hospital is owed $9 368 for hospital services rendered and drugs supplied to Mr Chiyangwa.

"Between 7 July 2014 and 12 September 2014, the plaintiff rendered hospital services and supplied pharmaceutical drugs and medication in connection therewith to the late Joe Reeds Chiyangwa. In terms of the agreement, the second defendant (Mr Furusa) bound himself as a surety for the medical bills and signed the part that agreed the plaintiff will recover costs of suit at an attorney and client scale," said Mater Dei Hospital's lawyers.

Mater Dei Hospital said despite demand the defendants appear reluctant to settle the four-year- old bill. "The total cost of the services rendered and medication supplied amount to $9 368,26. Despite demand, both defendants have refused and, or neglected to consider plaintiff's claim while executing the estate of the late Joe Reeds Chiyangwa," the lawyers said.

According to the hospital's terms and conditions which were agreed upon between the parties, the money for his treatment was to be payable upon presentation of the account by the hospital. Lawyers also stated that in the event that the hospital instituted legal proceedings against the defendants for the recovery of the amount due on the account, or any balance, Mr Furusa undertook to pay the legal costs.

Mater Dei Hospital is claiming the money with an interest calculated from the date of summons to the date of final payment and legal costs.

The defendants have not yet responded to the summons.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chroncle

Comments

4by 4 twin cab on sale

2007, vauxhall minibus

1000litre water tank on sale

Comforters on sale

Ladies handbags for sale

Call at water front for rafting,braai etc

Classic handbags on sale

Maq washing powder on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Acting President Mudzuri interacts with Harare vendors

21 mins ago | 107 Views

PHOTO: Victim of Zanu PF attack

30 mins ago | 335 Views

EFF calls for an inquiry into Capitec 'loan shark'

44 mins ago | 153 Views

REWIND: 'Dzamara was abducted,' says Jonathan Moyo

1 hr ago | 981 Views

Broke MDC-T in dire straits

1 hr ago | 412 Views

Mvurwi nurses demonstrate against hospital boss

1 hr ago | 403 Views

'Cellphone farmers' have no room in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 449 Views

Commercial coffee farmers leave Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 441 Views

BREAKING: 'Mujuru survives a brutal attempt at her life'

1 hr ago | 2510 Views

Stray lions wreak havoc in Mbire district

2 hrs ago | 400 Views

Tsvangirai's MDC stumbles before vote

3 hrs ago | 1217 Views

Justice Chigumba sworn in as new ZEC chairperson

3 hrs ago | 740 Views

PICTURES: Soldier kills 3 with AK47 in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 5946 Views

Woman shares bed with son (18)

4 hrs ago | 2824 Views

GMB supervisor beds truck drivers

4 hrs ago | 2566 Views

Chipanga bail conditions variation ruling today

4 hrs ago | 470 Views

Nicki Minaj to visit Zimbabwe?

4 hrs ago | 1327 Views

Harare ordered to stop Eyrestone demolitions

4 hrs ago | 567 Views

UK eyes Zimbabwe investments

4 hrs ago | 754 Views

Man bashes wife over pumpkin leaves

4 hrs ago | 671 Views

Mnangagwa told to make peace at home before rushing to other countries

4 hrs ago | 891 Views

Former ZBC presenter challenges citizens to hold their emotions during polls

4 hrs ago | 1056 Views

Chamisa's $15 billion USA handout is a cynical crocodile sweet grass lure to a wildebeest

4 hrs ago | 631 Views

Dzamara will one day re appear - commentator

4 hrs ago | 1125 Views

Mnangagwa must lead by example in the declaration of assets process - NPP

5 hrs ago | 833 Views

WATCH: 'Mnangagwa is the richest man in Zimbabwe'

5 hrs ago | 3068 Views

Mnangagwa ally in nasty public brawl

6 hrs ago | 1552 Views

Zimbabwean herd boy dies in Botswana

6 hrs ago | 1124 Views

Chiwenga's price intervention bears fruit

6 hrs ago | 2513 Views

ZIMRA Celebrates International Customs Day

6 hrs ago | 100 Views

WATCH: Jonathan Moyo blasts Mnangagwa during SABC interview

6 hrs ago | 1367 Views

Bigwigs shield companies from Zimra

7 hrs ago | 1394 Views

Provincial land officers fired

7 hrs ago | 2710 Views

Zec warns against voter intimidation

7 hrs ago | 553 Views

Mnangagwa should not apologise for the Gukurahundi genocide

7 hrs ago | 1754 Views

Mujuru's NPP to kickstart selection of new leadership

7 hrs ago | 331 Views

Jabulani Sibanda maintains low profile

7 hrs ago | 2329 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF cracks

7 hrs ago | 1841 Views

White farmers fined for assaulting worker

7 hrs ago | 646 Views

Mnangagwa misled at World Economic Forum

8 hrs ago | 692 Views

Mugabe did nothing wrong, says Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 982 Views

Zimbabweans get South Africa permits reprieve

8 hrs ago | 1199 Views

Small house defrauds man of $1 260

8 hrs ago | 721 Views

WATCH: A civil war is brewing in Zimbabwe, warns Jonathan Moyo

8 hrs ago | 2147 Views

'Chief' slaps magistrate, JSC with $50,000 lawsuit

8 hrs ago | 414 Views

Chimbetu convicted of maintenance default

8 hrs ago | 624 Views

Govt gets serious on road system upgrade

8 hrs ago | 436 Views

Mentally ill woman acquitted for fatally axing niece

8 hrs ago | 162 Views

Chihuri opens up on $3 million suit

8 hrs ago | 795 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days