Mater Dei sues Chiyangwa's guarantor over unpaid bill

News / National

by Staff reporter

MATER DEI Hospital is suing a man who acted as a guarantor for medical expenses amounting to more than $9 000 incurred by a Bulawayo businessman before his death.The debt emanates from medical services and drugs supplied to the late former Zanu-PF Bulawayo Central District chairperson and city businessman Mr Joe Reeds Chiyangwa between July and September 2014.Mr Chiyangwa died in 2016 at Gweru General Hospital.Mater Dei Hospital, through its lawyers Coghlan and Welsh Legal Practitioners, filed summons at the Bulawayo High Court citing the estate of the late Mr Chiyangwa, his guarantor Mr Shungu Furusa and the Assistant Master of the High Court as defendants. Mr Furusa bound himself as a surety for the medical bills.Mr Chiyangwa was admitted to the Roman Catholic Church-run hospital after he was diagnosed with an ailment which was not mentioned in court papers.According to papers before the court, the hospital is owed $9 368 for hospital services rendered and drugs supplied to Mr Chiyangwa."Between 7 July 2014 and 12 September 2014, the plaintiff rendered hospital services and supplied pharmaceutical drugs and medication in connection therewith to the late Joe Reeds Chiyangwa. In terms of the agreement, the second defendant (Mr Furusa) bound himself as a surety for the medical bills and signed the part that agreed the plaintiff will recover costs of suit at an attorney and client scale," said Mater Dei Hospital's lawyers.Mater Dei Hospital said despite demand the defendants appear reluctant to settle the four-year- old bill. "The total cost of the services rendered and medication supplied amount to $9 368,26. Despite demand, both defendants have refused and, or neglected to consider plaintiff's claim while executing the estate of the late Joe Reeds Chiyangwa," the lawyers said.According to the hospital's terms and conditions which were agreed upon between the parties, the money for his treatment was to be payable upon presentation of the account by the hospital. Lawyers also stated that in the event that the hospital instituted legal proceedings against the defendants for the recovery of the amount due on the account, or any balance, Mr Furusa undertook to pay the legal costs.Mater Dei Hospital is claiming the money with an interest calculated from the date of summons to the date of final payment and legal costs.The defendants have not yet responded to the summons.