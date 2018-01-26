WATCH: A civil war is brewing in Zimbabwe, warns Jonathan Moyo

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe's former Minister of Information Jonathan Moyo has repeated his warning that a civil war is brewing in that country.Moyo was also Education Minister under former President Robert Mugabe.He was part of the so-called G40 faction that supported former First Lady Grace Mugabe.Moyo fled the country during the military-backed takeover by Emmerson Mnangagwa in November 2017.Moyo's re-iterated his views that the new administration is the product of a coup and that SADC and the African Union erred in recognising it."President Mugabe was forced to resign, sad and the African Union should be ashamed for accepting the illegitimate military government."Moyo says he is not involved, but the civil war is brewing.Click video below: