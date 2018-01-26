Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabweans get South Africa permits reprieve

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
South Africa's Department of Home Affairs has extended the closing date for payments and submission of supporting documents and biometrics for the new Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP) to February 15, 2018.

Through their website, SA's Home Affairs Department yesterday said the cut-off date was initially November 30, 2017.

"By January 29, 2018, 176 605 applicants had completed the entire process, which includes honouring their appointments with VFS and submitting supporting documents and biometrics," the statement read.

"The extension to February 15, 2018 is only for submitting biometrics (fingerprints) and supporting documents at the 10 VFS offices, as well as for those who have submitted online applications by November 30, 2017, but did not pay the prescribed fee. New applications will not be accepted. By the end of September 2018, the department plans to have completed the whole project, including finalising adjudications and issuing out of all new permits."

"The ZSP started in 2014 with 197 951 permits issued, which expired on December 31, 2017. ZEP permit holders will be allowed to work, study or conduct business in South Africa. The ZEP permits are valid for a maximum period of four years, effective from January 1, 2018 and expiring on December 31, 2021, notwithstanding the date of issue. Exemption permits like the ZEP permits are not permanent or long-term. "

The department said they only serve a specific purpose with a view to ultimately have people returning to their countries of origin to build their lives anew.

Source - newsday

