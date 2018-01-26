Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mugabe did nothing wrong, says Mnangagwa

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has said his predecessor, Robert Mugabe, never made any mistakes, but has instead laid the blame on people surrounding former First Lady Grace Mugabe.

In an interview with Russsian news agency, Sputnik last week, Mnangagwa said they were people that were taking advantage of Mugabe's old age and had usurped his executive powers.

"No, the (former) President never made any mistakes; there was a small cabal of individuals in the relationship around the First Lady," Mnangagwa said.

"Because the (former) President is now quite advanced in age, they took advantage of his age, and we were having persons, who were making executive decisions, which is against the Constitution of the country."

Mnangagwa's statement is in contradiction to the charges laid against Mugabe in the lead-up to the impeachment process that resulted in the veteran leader stepping down.

Mugabe was accused of, among other things, disrespect for the rule of law, leading to political instability by indiscriminately firing his deputies and overseeing the collapse of the economy.

The former President fired Mnangagwa, as his deputy, precipitating events that would lead to a military takeover and an outpouring of people demanding that the former Zanu-PF leader steps down.

Mnangagwa and his faction accused the G40 faction, which had coalesced around Grace, of usurping Mugabe's authority.

"Our people reacted to people usurping power, which is not given to them by the Constitution, so this was corrected by the masses of Zimbabwe," Mnangagwa continued.

"Our people had spoken that they want a change. So our President responded to that call and he stepped down, then the people, the ruling party Zanu-PF, nominated me to lead them, and later on, we went to congress, where I was elected the president of the party."

Turning to the calls for reforms ahead of the forthcoming elections, Mnangagwa maintained that the environment was already conducive for a free and fair election and invited international observers, including Russia, to come and monitor the election.

"What reforms? Everyone who turns the age of 18 is allowed to vote, so I don't want us to reduce it to 16," he said.

"In terms of political democracy, anybody can participate, anybody can form a political party, anybody can contest, that's the environment and the atmosphere.

"I have no doubt of sweeping the elections, of winning the elections. You are invited if you want to see."


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Comments

4by 4 twin cab on sale

2007, vauxhall minibus

1000litre water tank on sale

Comforters on sale

Ladies handbags for sale

Call at water front for rafting,braai etc

Classic handbags on sale

Maq washing powder on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Acting President Mudzuri interacts with Harare vendors

20 mins ago | 103 Views

PHOTO: Victim of Zanu PF attack

30 mins ago | 330 Views

EFF calls for an inquiry into Capitec 'loan shark'

44 mins ago | 151 Views

REWIND: 'Dzamara was abducted,' says Jonathan Moyo

1 hr ago | 973 Views

Broke MDC-T in dire straits

1 hr ago | 411 Views

Mvurwi nurses demonstrate against hospital boss

1 hr ago | 400 Views

'Cellphone farmers' have no room in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 447 Views

Commercial coffee farmers leave Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 439 Views

BREAKING: 'Mujuru survives a brutal attempt at her life'

1 hr ago | 2500 Views

Stray lions wreak havoc in Mbire district

2 hrs ago | 400 Views

Tsvangirai's MDC stumbles before vote

3 hrs ago | 1216 Views

Justice Chigumba sworn in as new ZEC chairperson

3 hrs ago | 739 Views

PICTURES: Soldier kills 3 with AK47 in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 5936 Views

Woman shares bed with son (18)

4 hrs ago | 2822 Views

GMB supervisor beds truck drivers

4 hrs ago | 2560 Views

Chipanga bail conditions variation ruling today

4 hrs ago | 470 Views

Nicki Minaj to visit Zimbabwe?

4 hrs ago | 1327 Views

Harare ordered to stop Eyrestone demolitions

4 hrs ago | 566 Views

UK eyes Zimbabwe investments

4 hrs ago | 753 Views

Man bashes wife over pumpkin leaves

4 hrs ago | 669 Views

Mnangagwa told to make peace at home before rushing to other countries

4 hrs ago | 888 Views

Former ZBC presenter challenges citizens to hold their emotions during polls

4 hrs ago | 1056 Views

Chamisa's $15 billion USA handout is a cynical crocodile sweet grass lure to a wildebeest

4 hrs ago | 631 Views

Dzamara will one day re appear - commentator

4 hrs ago | 1124 Views

Mnangagwa must lead by example in the declaration of assets process - NPP

5 hrs ago | 833 Views

WATCH: 'Mnangagwa is the richest man in Zimbabwe'

5 hrs ago | 3064 Views

Mnangagwa ally in nasty public brawl

6 hrs ago | 1552 Views

Zimbabwean herd boy dies in Botswana

6 hrs ago | 1124 Views

Chiwenga's price intervention bears fruit

6 hrs ago | 2512 Views

ZIMRA Celebrates International Customs Day

6 hrs ago | 100 Views

WATCH: Jonathan Moyo blasts Mnangagwa during SABC interview

6 hrs ago | 1367 Views

Bigwigs shield companies from Zimra

7 hrs ago | 1394 Views

Provincial land officers fired

7 hrs ago | 2709 Views

Zec warns against voter intimidation

7 hrs ago | 553 Views

Mnangagwa should not apologise for the Gukurahundi genocide

7 hrs ago | 1754 Views

Mujuru's NPP to kickstart selection of new leadership

7 hrs ago | 331 Views

Jabulani Sibanda maintains low profile

7 hrs ago | 2329 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF cracks

7 hrs ago | 1841 Views

White farmers fined for assaulting worker

7 hrs ago | 646 Views

Mnangagwa misled at World Economic Forum

8 hrs ago | 692 Views

Zimbabweans get South Africa permits reprieve

8 hrs ago | 1197 Views

Small house defrauds man of $1 260

8 hrs ago | 721 Views

WATCH: A civil war is brewing in Zimbabwe, warns Jonathan Moyo

8 hrs ago | 2145 Views

'Chief' slaps magistrate, JSC with $50,000 lawsuit

8 hrs ago | 414 Views

Mater Dei sues Chiyangwa's guarantor over unpaid bill

8 hrs ago | 408 Views

Chimbetu convicted of maintenance default

8 hrs ago | 624 Views

Govt gets serious on road system upgrade

8 hrs ago | 436 Views

Mentally ill woman acquitted for fatally axing niece

8 hrs ago | 162 Views

Chihuri opens up on $3 million suit

8 hrs ago | 793 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days