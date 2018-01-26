Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

White farmers fined for assaulting worker

by Staff reporter
10 hrs ago | Views
Two commercial farmers in Marondera were fined $50 last week for assaulting their farm worker who wanted to take a day off.

Stewart and David Tippet pleaded guilty to assault charges when they appeared before Marondera magistrate Ignatius Mhene on January 26.

They were fined $50 for the altercation which left their farm worker Lovemore Vhuruza with an injured finger.

It was proven that Vhuruza got a rude awakening when he went to see his superiors to enquire about when he could take his day off.

The Tippet brothers then took turns to push him out of the office and in the process inadvertently injured Vhuruza's right hand finger.

Stewart and David did not waste the court's time and admitted to the charges, insisting they were sorry.

Raymond Sixpence, the general-secretary of the Progressive Agriculture and Allied Industries Workers Union of Zimbabwe encouraged farm workers and their employers to have cordial relations.

"Employers should not take the law into their own hands especially without provocation," he said.

"If they had been provoked they should have called their security but that was not done. Farmers should focus on that. We also encourage other farm workers to be united. A lot of times workers are exploited because they do not know their rights."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - dailynews

Comments

Vw lt 35

Couches for sale

Sofa on sale

Sony xperia m4 on sale

Ford focus on sale

Full body swim suits on sale

Classic handbags on sale

For sale is honda fit


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa instals land commissioners

3 mins ago | 4 Views

Chihuri car case - Fresh details emerge

5 mins ago | 6 Views

Arrested for exposing Mzembi 'assassination plot'

7 mins ago | 31 Views

UK Minister for Africa Harriett Baldwin visits Zimbabwe

16 mins ago | 78 Views

Metbank 'branchless' banking sets new tone for innovative banking

23 mins ago | 52 Views

Who Is SABC's Newly Appointed COO, Chris Maroleng?

25 mins ago | 68 Views

Mujuru medical report after attempt on her life

28 mins ago | 245 Views

Kangai's bail conditions relaxed

29 mins ago | 58 Views

Joice Mujuru survives political violence in Glen Norah Harare

1 hr ago | 654 Views

Zanu PF thugs must be arrested for stoning Mujuru

1 hr ago | 844 Views

MBCA to change name to Nedbank Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 720 Views

Zimbabwe reverses discriminatory land policy

2 hrs ago | 669 Views

Mnangagwa's Zimbabwe government in mine firesale

2 hrs ago | 500 Views

Another Gukurahundi Judas Iscariot humiliated in Mashonaland

2 hrs ago | 1302 Views

Is Trevor Ncube captured by Mnangagwa?

2 hrs ago | 1530 Views

Acting President Mudzuri interacts with Harare vendors

2 hrs ago | 747 Views

PHOTO: Victim of Zanu PF attack

3 hrs ago | 1190 Views

EFF calls for an inquiry into Capitec 'loan shark'

3 hrs ago | 388 Views

REWIND: 'Dzamara was abducted,' says Jonathan Moyo

3 hrs ago | 2470 Views

Broke MDC-T in dire straits

3 hrs ago | 720 Views

Mvurwi nurses demonstrate against hospital boss

3 hrs ago | 758 Views

'Cellphone farmers' have no room in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 756 Views

Commercial coffee farmers leave Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 763 Views

BREAKING: 'Mujuru survives a brutal attempt at her life'

3 hrs ago | 4993 Views

Stray lions wreak havoc in Mbire district

4 hrs ago | 581 Views

Tsvangirai's MDC stumbles before vote

5 hrs ago | 1470 Views

Justice Chigumba sworn in as new ZEC chairperson

5 hrs ago | 964 Views

PICTURES: Soldier kills 3 with AK47 in Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 8096 Views

Woman shares bed with son (18)

6 hrs ago | 3406 Views

GMB supervisor beds truck drivers

6 hrs ago | 3092 Views

Chipanga bail conditions variation ruling today

6 hrs ago | 573 Views

Nicki Minaj to visit Zimbabwe?

6 hrs ago | 1703 Views

Harare ordered to stop Eyrestone demolitions

6 hrs ago | 664 Views

UK eyes Zimbabwe investments

6 hrs ago | 904 Views

Man bashes wife over pumpkin leaves

6 hrs ago | 813 Views

Mnangagwa told to make peace at home before rushing to other countries

6 hrs ago | 1167 Views

Former ZBC presenter challenges citizens to hold their emotions during polls

6 hrs ago | 1228 Views

Chamisa's $15 billion USA handout is a cynical crocodile sweet grass lure to a wildebeest

6 hrs ago | 765 Views

Dzamara will one day re appear - commentator

6 hrs ago | 1345 Views

Mnangagwa must lead by example in the declaration of assets process - NPP

8 hrs ago | 881 Views

WATCH: 'Mnangagwa is the richest man in Zimbabwe'

8 hrs ago | 3718 Views

Mnangagwa ally in nasty public brawl

8 hrs ago | 1710 Views

Zimbabwean herd boy dies in Botswana

8 hrs ago | 1224 Views

Chiwenga's price intervention bears fruit

8 hrs ago | 3066 Views

ZIMRA Celebrates International Customs Day

8 hrs ago | 120 Views

WATCH: Jonathan Moyo blasts Mnangagwa during SABC interview

8 hrs ago | 1594 Views

Bigwigs shield companies from Zimra

9 hrs ago | 1448 Views

Provincial land officers fired

9 hrs ago | 2923 Views

Zec warns against voter intimidation

9 hrs ago | 576 Views

Mnangagwa should not apologise for the Gukurahundi genocide

9 hrs ago | 1870 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days