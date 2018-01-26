Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF cracks

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
ZANU-PF has been thrown into fresh turmoil as party officials aiming to represent the party in the forthcoming elections are engaged in a war of words.

The Daily News can report that battle lines have been drawn in the ruling party ahead of the polls with incumbent Members of Parliament and councillors facing competition from new faces that are promising to take a new trajectory in the running of their areas.

Former military personnel are also switching to politics in huge numbers, thus threatening the old order.

Not even politburo members can claim to be safe in their positions as the new comers are employing every trick in the book to represent Zanu-PF in elections that could be held before July this year.

In the ensuing war of words, it is being alleged that the vanquished Generation 40 (G40) is re-emerging through various forms to regain its stranglehold on Zanu-PF.

G40 retreated into the shells after the military stepped in to save President Emmerson Mnangagwa's Team Lacoste faction, which had been outclassed completely.

The military intervention put pressure on Mugabe to quit after 37 years of misrule to starve off an impeachment motion that had followed his recall from the leadership of the party and government.

In Mount Pleasant constituency, incumbent MP Jason Passade is alleging that the party has been infiltrated by G40 elements.

Passade wrote to Zanu-PF national chairperson Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri and Harare province chairperson Goodwills Masimirembwa, claiming he suffered physical assault with clenched fists from national youth member Christine Taruwona.

"...This disrespectfully happened in the full view of Zanu-PF Harare provincial chairperson Goodwills Masimirembwa, who had to call her to order and was assisting in restraining her by provincial members who had assembled for a meeting to discuss the vulgar, hate speech and false allegations orchestrated against me by Taruwona, Charles Banga and their colleagues," Pasade said in the letter.

According to Passade, his woes began when Banga labelled him a "brandaya" and thus not fit to represent Zanu-PF.

Brandaya is a colloquial name given to people of Malawian origin.

"During the meeting for provincial members I also suffered verbal assault on my person from...Banga a former aide of Russel Goreraza (Grace Mugabe's son), who labelled me a 'brandaya' and not worth representing the party...Banga has infiltrated the party sowing seeds of disunity after he was sneaked into the party by former political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere with the intention of dislodging my position as MP...Banga only sneaked into provincial structures after only a year in the party," said Passade.

Banga could neither confirm nor deny that he once attacked Passade or if he was indeed aiming for the seat.

"I have no comment, the party has internal processes to deal with such issues," he said.

Masimirembwa confirmed receiving Passade's letter and that Banga and Taruwona were both members of Zanu-PF.

The festering battles in Mount Pleasant mirror the wars raging in the rest of Harare Province and across the country.

Another war of words is festering in Harare South where war veteran's spokesperson Douglas Mahiya is being challenged by one retired major Leonard Tagwirei.

Mahiya is also claiming that elements in the vanquished G40 are targeting Zanu-PF seats, insinuating that Tagwirei was part of the G40 cabal. Tagwireyi has dismissed the allegations, claiming Mahiya was fearful of losing the battle for Harare South.

"The allegations are unfounded because I have support in this constituency since 2013 when I contested (Shadreck) Mashayamombe in the primary elections. He is not wanted by the people in the constituency so when he tries to address them, they resist and he blames me. He is also in the habit of addressing drunkards in beer halls and you can expect anything from someone who is drunk isn't it," said Tagwirei.

In Gokwe-Nembudziya, in the Midlands Province, Justice Wadyajena had to go on social media to shoo-away those who want to contest his seat.

There is pervasive fear that the G40 faction - whose kingpins were exiled following the smart coup of November 18, 2017 could sponsor candidates in the forthcoming elections.

The uneasiness has been worsened by growing tensions between the Team Lacoste faction and the military men who also want to secure tickets to represent Zanu-PF at the polls.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - dailynews

Comments

Comforters on sale

Acer laptop on sale

Full body swim suits on sale

Suzuki kei for sale

Ladies handbags for sale

2007, vauxhall minibus

For sale are aluminum windows

Canon camera on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Acting President Mudzuri interacts with Harare vendors

19 mins ago | 89 Views

PHOTO: Victim of Zanu PF attack

29 mins ago | 321 Views

EFF calls for an inquiry into Capitec 'loan shark'

43 mins ago | 145 Views

REWIND: 'Dzamara was abducted,' says Jonathan Moyo

1 hr ago | 957 Views

Broke MDC-T in dire straits

1 hr ago | 404 Views

Mvurwi nurses demonstrate against hospital boss

1 hr ago | 397 Views

'Cellphone farmers' have no room in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 442 Views

Commercial coffee farmers leave Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 436 Views

BREAKING: 'Mujuru survives a brutal attempt at her life'

1 hr ago | 2468 Views

Stray lions wreak havoc in Mbire district

2 hrs ago | 400 Views

Tsvangirai's MDC stumbles before vote

3 hrs ago | 1212 Views

Justice Chigumba sworn in as new ZEC chairperson

3 hrs ago | 736 Views

PICTURES: Soldier kills 3 with AK47 in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 5910 Views

Woman shares bed with son (18)

4 hrs ago | 2813 Views

GMB supervisor beds truck drivers

4 hrs ago | 2549 Views

Chipanga bail conditions variation ruling today

4 hrs ago | 470 Views

Nicki Minaj to visit Zimbabwe?

4 hrs ago | 1322 Views

Harare ordered to stop Eyrestone demolitions

4 hrs ago | 565 Views

UK eyes Zimbabwe investments

4 hrs ago | 750 Views

Man bashes wife over pumpkin leaves

4 hrs ago | 668 Views

Mnangagwa told to make peace at home before rushing to other countries

4 hrs ago | 886 Views

Former ZBC presenter challenges citizens to hold their emotions during polls

4 hrs ago | 1053 Views

Chamisa's $15 billion USA handout is a cynical crocodile sweet grass lure to a wildebeest

4 hrs ago | 631 Views

Dzamara will one day re appear - commentator

4 hrs ago | 1123 Views

Mnangagwa must lead by example in the declaration of assets process - NPP

5 hrs ago | 833 Views

WATCH: 'Mnangagwa is the richest man in Zimbabwe'

5 hrs ago | 3057 Views

Mnangagwa ally in nasty public brawl

6 hrs ago | 1550 Views

Zimbabwean herd boy dies in Botswana

6 hrs ago | 1123 Views

Chiwenga's price intervention bears fruit

6 hrs ago | 2508 Views

ZIMRA Celebrates International Customs Day

6 hrs ago | 100 Views

WATCH: Jonathan Moyo blasts Mnangagwa during SABC interview

6 hrs ago | 1366 Views

Bigwigs shield companies from Zimra

7 hrs ago | 1394 Views

Provincial land officers fired

7 hrs ago | 2707 Views

Zec warns against voter intimidation

7 hrs ago | 553 Views

Mnangagwa should not apologise for the Gukurahundi genocide

7 hrs ago | 1753 Views

Mujuru's NPP to kickstart selection of new leadership

7 hrs ago | 331 Views

Jabulani Sibanda maintains low profile

7 hrs ago | 2328 Views

White farmers fined for assaulting worker

7 hrs ago | 646 Views

Mnangagwa misled at World Economic Forum

8 hrs ago | 692 Views

Mugabe did nothing wrong, says Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 979 Views

Zimbabweans get South Africa permits reprieve

8 hrs ago | 1193 Views

Small house defrauds man of $1 260

8 hrs ago | 720 Views

WATCH: A civil war is brewing in Zimbabwe, warns Jonathan Moyo

8 hrs ago | 2141 Views

'Chief' slaps magistrate, JSC with $50,000 lawsuit

8 hrs ago | 413 Views

Mater Dei sues Chiyangwa's guarantor over unpaid bill

8 hrs ago | 408 Views

Chimbetu convicted of maintenance default

8 hrs ago | 623 Views

Govt gets serious on road system upgrade

8 hrs ago | 435 Views

Mentally ill woman acquitted for fatally axing niece

8 hrs ago | 162 Views

Chihuri opens up on $3 million suit

8 hrs ago | 792 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days