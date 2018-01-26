Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mujuru's NPP to kickstart selection of new leadership

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
THE National People's Party (NPP) will next week meet to kickstart the process of selecting new leaders to replace the bulk of those that have left to join other opposition parties or those who have retraced their footsteps to Zanu-PF.

Since its formation, the party has been riddled with factions and divisions that have forced members out.

Recently NPP women's league boss, Marian Chombo retraced her footsteps to Zanu-PF, while youth leader, Lloyd Masiya and other national leaders formed the National People's Party Democrats (NPPD), claiming NPP had lost direction.

They also claimed some leaders had captured party leader, Joice Mujuru (pictured) and as such she was no longer in a position to take the party forward in a desirable manner.

As NPP is preparing for elections, secretary-general Gift Nyandoro told NewsDay yesterday that they will meet next week to start the process of filling gaps so that they oil their machinery for the watershed polls.

"The national leadership will be meeting on Thursday next week, but we will not appoint leaders in this democratic process," he said.

"What will happen is to get a directive from the leadership that specific elections have to be done for coming up with substantive leadership.

We will not dictate because that will be tantamount to dictatorship."

Nyandoro claimed the party had been infiltrated by moles, who had, however, retraced their footsteps and, as such, they were ready to move ahead with new faces in the vacant positions.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday
More on: #Mujuru, #NPP, #Leadership

Comments

Audi rims on sale with tyres

Ford focus on sale

Call at water front for rafting,braai etc

2007, vauxhall minibus

Canon camera on sale

Sofa for sale

Acer laptop on sale

Classic handbags on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Acting President Mudzuri interacts with Harare vendors

14 mins ago | 59 Views

PHOTO: Victim of Zanu PF attack

24 mins ago | 251 Views

EFF calls for an inquiry into Capitec 'loan shark'

38 mins ago | 129 Views

REWIND: 'Dzamara was abducted,' says Jonathan Moyo

55 mins ago | 868 Views

Broke MDC-T in dire straits

1 hr ago | 373 Views

Mvurwi nurses demonstrate against hospital boss

1 hr ago | 356 Views

'Cellphone farmers' have no room in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 403 Views

Commercial coffee farmers leave Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 421 Views

BREAKING: 'Mujuru survives a brutal attempt at her life'

1 hr ago | 2314 Views

Stray lions wreak havoc in Mbire district

2 hrs ago | 389 Views

Tsvangirai's MDC stumbles before vote

3 hrs ago | 1191 Views

Justice Chigumba sworn in as new ZEC chairperson

3 hrs ago | 714 Views

PICTURES: Soldier kills 3 with AK47 in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 5810 Views

Woman shares bed with son (18)

4 hrs ago | 2773 Views

GMB supervisor beds truck drivers

4 hrs ago | 2521 Views

Chipanga bail conditions variation ruling today

4 hrs ago | 467 Views

Nicki Minaj to visit Zimbabwe?

4 hrs ago | 1294 Views

Harare ordered to stop Eyrestone demolitions

4 hrs ago | 558 Views

UK eyes Zimbabwe investments

4 hrs ago | 742 Views

Man bashes wife over pumpkin leaves

4 hrs ago | 658 Views

Mnangagwa told to make peace at home before rushing to other countries

4 hrs ago | 874 Views

Former ZBC presenter challenges citizens to hold their emotions during polls

4 hrs ago | 1043 Views

Chamisa's $15 billion USA handout is a cynical crocodile sweet grass lure to a wildebeest

4 hrs ago | 625 Views

Dzamara will one day re appear - commentator

4 hrs ago | 1108 Views

Mnangagwa must lead by example in the declaration of assets process - NPP

5 hrs ago | 828 Views

WATCH: 'Mnangagwa is the richest man in Zimbabwe'

5 hrs ago | 3026 Views

Mnangagwa ally in nasty public brawl

5 hrs ago | 1542 Views

Zimbabwean herd boy dies in Botswana

5 hrs ago | 1118 Views

Chiwenga's price intervention bears fruit

5 hrs ago | 2480 Views

ZIMRA Celebrates International Customs Day

5 hrs ago | 99 Views

WATCH: Jonathan Moyo blasts Mnangagwa during SABC interview

6 hrs ago | 1358 Views

Bigwigs shield companies from Zimra

7 hrs ago | 1389 Views

Provincial land officers fired

7 hrs ago | 2701 Views

Zec warns against voter intimidation

7 hrs ago | 553 Views

Mnangagwa should not apologise for the Gukurahundi genocide

7 hrs ago | 1748 Views

Jabulani Sibanda maintains low profile

7 hrs ago | 2320 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF cracks

7 hrs ago | 1833 Views

White farmers fined for assaulting worker

7 hrs ago | 643 Views

Mnangagwa misled at World Economic Forum

7 hrs ago | 692 Views

Mugabe did nothing wrong, says Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 972 Views

Zimbabweans get South Africa permits reprieve

8 hrs ago | 1184 Views

Small house defrauds man of $1 260

8 hrs ago | 715 Views

WATCH: A civil war is brewing in Zimbabwe, warns Jonathan Moyo

8 hrs ago | 2114 Views

'Chief' slaps magistrate, JSC with $50,000 lawsuit

8 hrs ago | 413 Views

Mater Dei sues Chiyangwa's guarantor over unpaid bill

8 hrs ago | 407 Views

Chimbetu convicted of maintenance default

8 hrs ago | 617 Views

Govt gets serious on road system upgrade

8 hrs ago | 430 Views

Mentally ill woman acquitted for fatally axing niece

8 hrs ago | 161 Views

Chihuri opens up on $3 million suit

8 hrs ago | 788 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days