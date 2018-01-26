Latest News Editor's Choice


Zec warns against voter intimidation

by Staff reporter
Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) acting chairperson, Emmanuel Magade has warned people against intimidating others by demanding serial numbers of their voter registration slips, saying that the slips serve no purpose on voting day.

In a statement yesterday, Zec said the voter registration slips are confidential to the registrant and forcing people to show their registration slips and recording their serial numbers is tantamount to intimidation.

This comes in the wake that in some parts of the country, people are allegedly being ordered to produce their biometric voter registration slips, after being told that if they do not get the serial numbers recorded, they will not receive food aid and agricultural inputs.

Source - Newsday

