Provincial land officers fired

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago
Government has fired the country's eight provincial land officers and replaced them with acting land officers from the Department of Agricultural Technical and Extension Services (Agritex).

Sources said that the substantive officers were relieved of their duties after President Emmerson Mnangagwa took over power in November, resulting in a Cabinet reshuffle and reconfiguration of ministerial portfolios.

There have been allegations of corruption by the provincial land officers, but it was not clear if this was the reason for the dismissals.

Source - Fin Gaz
Most Popular In 7 Days