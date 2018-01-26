Bigwigs shield companies from Zimra

News / National

by Staff reporter

A report on the country's tax situation has alleged that top politicians were encouraging tax evasion or none compliance by the country's corporate sector, which they have shielded from Zimra.Official statistics indicate that between 2012 and 2016, Zimra reported a positive variance on targeted collections from corporate tax heads only once and registered negative variances in four consecutive years between 2013 and 2016.Previously, the situation has been blamed on a poorly performing economy, which has resulted in the closure of thousands of companies in the country.