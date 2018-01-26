Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chiwenga's price intervention bears fruit

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
THE Zanu-PF politburo yesterday claimed that its taskforce to enforce prices stability in the country had made significant progress in reducing the prices of several goods and services, which had risen beyond the reach of most citizens.

The taskforce is headed by Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga.

Addressing journalists after a politburo meeting, Zanu-PF spokesperson, Simon Khaya Moyo said the ruling party would continue to monitor pricing of goods on a quarterly basis to deal decisively with price rises.

"The report (on prices) was extensively discussed, focusing on price stabilisation. The report reflected that multi-stakeholder engagement was undertaken with industry, civil society, government and other sections of the community," he said.

"The report notes that fuel, as a cost driver across the board and its impact on the general populace, has to some extent been addressed and will continuously be monitored."

Moyo said the party also discussed President Emmerson Mnangagwa's recent trips to Davos, Switzerland, for the World Economic Forum and the African Union summit in Ethiopia.

The politburo also discussed the poor crop situation in the country following erratic rains across the country.

Moyo said Zanu-PF was coming up with mitigation measures such as irrigation to minimise the impact of erratic rainfall.

Although not giving details, Moyo said the politburo discussed the commissariat report that looked into the state of the party following the purging of G40-aligned members.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Comments

For sale is honda fit

1000litre water tank on sale

Full body swim suits on sale

Vw lt 35

Call at water front for rafting,braai etc

On sale are potatoes

Cowdray park 6roomed

Interior designers available


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Acting President Mudzuri interacts with Harare vendors

16 mins ago | 65 Views

PHOTO: Victim of Zanu PF attack

25 mins ago | 273 Views

EFF calls for an inquiry into Capitec 'loan shark'

39 mins ago | 134 Views

REWIND: 'Dzamara was abducted,' says Jonathan Moyo

56 mins ago | 895 Views

Broke MDC-T in dire straits

1 hr ago | 378 Views

Mvurwi nurses demonstrate against hospital boss

1 hr ago | 366 Views

'Cellphone farmers' have no room in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 415 Views

Commercial coffee farmers leave Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 428 Views

BREAKING: 'Mujuru survives a brutal attempt at her life'

1 hr ago | 2356 Views

Stray lions wreak havoc in Mbire district

2 hrs ago | 390 Views

Tsvangirai's MDC stumbles before vote

3 hrs ago | 1192 Views

Justice Chigumba sworn in as new ZEC chairperson

3 hrs ago | 722 Views

PICTURES: Soldier kills 3 with AK47 in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 5825 Views

Woman shares bed with son (18)

4 hrs ago | 2788 Views

GMB supervisor beds truck drivers

4 hrs ago | 2527 Views

Chipanga bail conditions variation ruling today

4 hrs ago | 467 Views

Nicki Minaj to visit Zimbabwe?

4 hrs ago | 1298 Views

Harare ordered to stop Eyrestone demolitions

4 hrs ago | 558 Views

UK eyes Zimbabwe investments

4 hrs ago | 744 Views

Man bashes wife over pumpkin leaves

4 hrs ago | 660 Views

Mnangagwa told to make peace at home before rushing to other countries

4 hrs ago | 878 Views

Former ZBC presenter challenges citizens to hold their emotions during polls

4 hrs ago | 1047 Views

Chamisa's $15 billion USA handout is a cynical crocodile sweet grass lure to a wildebeest

4 hrs ago | 628 Views

Dzamara will one day re appear - commentator

4 hrs ago | 1111 Views

Mnangagwa must lead by example in the declaration of assets process - NPP

5 hrs ago | 829 Views

WATCH: 'Mnangagwa is the richest man in Zimbabwe'

5 hrs ago | 3032 Views

Mnangagwa ally in nasty public brawl

5 hrs ago | 1542 Views

Zimbabwean herd boy dies in Botswana

5 hrs ago | 1120 Views

ZIMRA Celebrates International Customs Day

5 hrs ago | 99 Views

WATCH: Jonathan Moyo blasts Mnangagwa during SABC interview

6 hrs ago | 1359 Views

Bigwigs shield companies from Zimra

7 hrs ago | 1391 Views

Provincial land officers fired

7 hrs ago | 2701 Views

Zec warns against voter intimidation

7 hrs ago | 553 Views

Mnangagwa should not apologise for the Gukurahundi genocide

7 hrs ago | 1749 Views

Mujuru's NPP to kickstart selection of new leadership

7 hrs ago | 329 Views

Jabulani Sibanda maintains low profile

7 hrs ago | 2321 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF cracks

7 hrs ago | 1834 Views

White farmers fined for assaulting worker

7 hrs ago | 644 Views

Mnangagwa misled at World Economic Forum

8 hrs ago | 692 Views

Mugabe did nothing wrong, says Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 976 Views

Zimbabweans get South Africa permits reprieve

8 hrs ago | 1185 Views

Small house defrauds man of $1 260

8 hrs ago | 716 Views

WATCH: A civil war is brewing in Zimbabwe, warns Jonathan Moyo

8 hrs ago | 2123 Views

'Chief' slaps magistrate, JSC with $50,000 lawsuit

8 hrs ago | 413 Views

Mater Dei sues Chiyangwa's guarantor over unpaid bill

8 hrs ago | 407 Views

Chimbetu convicted of maintenance default

8 hrs ago | 618 Views

Govt gets serious on road system upgrade

8 hrs ago | 432 Views

Mentally ill woman acquitted for fatally axing niece

8 hrs ago | 161 Views

Chihuri opens up on $3 million suit

8 hrs ago | 789 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days