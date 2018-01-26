Latest News Editor's Choice


Dzamara will one day re appear - commentator

by Stephen Jakes
4 hrs ago | Views
A social media commentator James Gordon Phiri‎has has claimed that  human rights activist and journalist Itai Dzamara who was allegedly abducted some time in March 9 2015 will re-appear.

He questioned if Itai Dzamara's disappearance was a Zanu PF or rather Emmerson Mnangagwa's trump card or not.

"I think I am the only person who sees through this guy. This dude will re-appear from where ever he is being hidden from the public eye and I will keep saying it until he does," he said.

He said in some picture Dzamara was looking clean after claiming to have been brutalised by 15 baton wielding police officers til two baton sticks broke on his body.

"No injuries, no bruises, no defensive wounds, nothing zero. Just a dude lying on his bed saying 'cheese'. Now we all know the damage one baton stick can do to a human body let alone 15 of them. And the abduction itself was done at a very public place and in broad daylight. They wanted it to be witnessed. They wanted it to be believed.

"The Zanu PF we know abducts prominent activists under the cover of darkness and at their homes. Ask Jestina Mukoko, Morgan Tsvangirai or Cain Nkala.

"The laughable story the family told us is that a strange car was seen for days going up and down the street Dzamara lived on presumably looking for an opportunity to pounce on him. Ha ha ha.

"Since when did Zanu PF agents fear breaking down your door at ungodly hours and drag you out kicking and screaming in front of your kids like they did with Jestina Mukoko, a woman," he said.

He went on to say "Zanu PF has known that Mugabe is RETIRING for a very long time and they came up with a slick plan to make his anointed successor look like a hero. They knew if Mugabe publicly handpicked a successor that successor would be dismissed as a Mugabe puppet and would struggle at the polls. Mudhara ngatiiteyi kunge ED akubvisai ndokuti vanhu vamufarire and ED will "release" Dzamara who "disappeared" on your watch."

