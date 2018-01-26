Latest News Editor's Choice


Former ZBC presenter challenges citizens to hold their emotions during polls

by Stephen Jakes
4 hrs ago | Views
Former ZBC presenter Eric Knight has challenged citizens to hold their emotions during this year's elections indicating that it is clear tat people are anxious and jittery over the electoral process.

"Just a quick but important message. In the wake of the pending Zimbabwe Elections, it is very obvious that many people are anxious and jittery. Consequently tensions will rise amongst our people because of variable political affiliations," he said.

"I am kindly begging you to be in control of emotions. I am asking you to desist from using insultive language towards one another. Please continue to be respectful and tolerant of each other as a citizenry. It is impossible for everybody to agree. We do encourage dialogue and discussion as it benefits all and sundry, but that should never escalate to calling each other names. It would be a very boring world if every person thinks alike, don't you think so?"

"Please do not discard your ethics and good behaviour simply because of Politics. There is more to life than that my dear brothers and sisters."

He said withstanding the foregoing, he personally encourage people to be involved proactively in political discussions and they are at liberty to do so on their pages as long as they sustain the virtue of respect to every person, criticise but do not insult.

"By every person I mean you, me and even our political Leaders. Remember they are human, they are fathers and mothers, sons and daughters, grandmothers and grandfathers to other people. In conclusion, I want to make it very clear that on any of our pages, we will not tolerate insultive and disrespectful language. Any perpetrators will be warned and improper messages will be deleted and if they insist, we will end up doing what we don't want to do, that is banishing people and depriving them a privilege to interact with others," he said.

"The bottom line is I personally did not open social media pages to provide a playing ground to Satan and his cohorts. We come on social media to inspire and to share life's concepts as my Bible says..Iron sharpens Iron."

Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days