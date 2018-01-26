Mnangagwa told to make peace at home before rushing to other countries

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

CO-MDC Alliance leader Welshman Ncube has advised president Emmerson Mnangagwa that he must make peace at home before rushing to other countries.The call was made when Mnangagwa has been in Davos Switzerland and later on went to Ethiopia where he preached Zimbabwe's readiness to engage foreign investors.Ncube said Mnangagwa must attend to the families he called cockroaches in the Midlands and Matabeleland.Ncube reminded Zimbabweans that the coup started in 2008 when the junta imposed Mugabe after losing to Morgan Tsvangirai.ED has been to Zambia, Mozambique, Namibia, Davos, Angola, but he has not been to Matabeleland ...and yet they are the same people he wants to vote for him.