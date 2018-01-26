Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man bashes wife over pumpkin leaves

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
A 54-YEAR-OLD man has been convicted of physical abuse after he bashed his 53-year-old wife for harvesting pumpkin leaves against his advice.

Charles Sigauke, of Yeovil Extension, was convicted after a full trial by magistrate Lazarus Murendo.

He awaits sentencing.

He was charged with contravening Section (3) (1) as read with Section 4 of the Domestic Violence Act.

It was the State's case that on January 6, 2018 at 1600 hours an angry Sigauke charged at his wife as she cooked outside threatening to kill her with an axe for harvesting his pumpkin plant's leaves.

He only later slapped her once on the cheek.

During trial, the court heard how Sigauke meticulously verified how many leaves his wife had harvested by counting every point where a leaf was missing.

His wife did not suffer any visible physical injuries and was not medically examined.

Matthew Chimutunga prosecuted.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - dailynews
More on: #Court, #Assault, #Man

Comments

1000litre water tank on sale

Suzuki kei for sale

For sale is honda fit

For sale is canon projector

2007, vauxhall minibus

Audi rims on sale with tyres

Ford focus on sale

On sale are potatoes


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Acting President Mudzuri interacts with Harare vendors

18 mins ago | 80 Views

PHOTO: Victim of Zanu PF attack

27 mins ago | 308 Views

EFF calls for an inquiry into Capitec 'loan shark'

41 mins ago | 139 Views

REWIND: 'Dzamara was abducted,' says Jonathan Moyo

58 mins ago | 934 Views

Broke MDC-T in dire straits

1 hr ago | 393 Views

Mvurwi nurses demonstrate against hospital boss

1 hr ago | 378 Views

'Cellphone farmers' have no room in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 430 Views

Commercial coffee farmers leave Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 432 Views

BREAKING: 'Mujuru survives a brutal attempt at her life'

1 hr ago | 2418 Views

Stray lions wreak havoc in Mbire district

2 hrs ago | 398 Views

Tsvangirai's MDC stumbles before vote

3 hrs ago | 1205 Views

Justice Chigumba sworn in as new ZEC chairperson

3 hrs ago | 730 Views

PICTURES: Soldier kills 3 with AK47 in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 5868 Views

Woman shares bed with son (18)

4 hrs ago | 2799 Views

GMB supervisor beds truck drivers

4 hrs ago | 2541 Views

Chipanga bail conditions variation ruling today

4 hrs ago | 469 Views

Nicki Minaj to visit Zimbabwe?

4 hrs ago | 1312 Views

Harare ordered to stop Eyrestone demolitions

4 hrs ago | 562 Views

UK eyes Zimbabwe investments

4 hrs ago | 745 Views

Mnangagwa told to make peace at home before rushing to other countries

4 hrs ago | 883 Views

Former ZBC presenter challenges citizens to hold their emotions during polls

4 hrs ago | 1049 Views

Chamisa's $15 billion USA handout is a cynical crocodile sweet grass lure to a wildebeest

4 hrs ago | 628 Views

Dzamara will one day re appear - commentator

4 hrs ago | 1119 Views

Mnangagwa must lead by example in the declaration of assets process - NPP

5 hrs ago | 831 Views

WATCH: 'Mnangagwa is the richest man in Zimbabwe'

5 hrs ago | 3047 Views

Mnangagwa ally in nasty public brawl

5 hrs ago | 1548 Views

Zimbabwean herd boy dies in Botswana

5 hrs ago | 1121 Views

Chiwenga's price intervention bears fruit

5 hrs ago | 2495 Views

ZIMRA Celebrates International Customs Day

6 hrs ago | 100 Views

WATCH: Jonathan Moyo blasts Mnangagwa during SABC interview

6 hrs ago | 1363 Views

Bigwigs shield companies from Zimra

7 hrs ago | 1393 Views

Provincial land officers fired

7 hrs ago | 2705 Views

Zec warns against voter intimidation

7 hrs ago | 553 Views

Mnangagwa should not apologise for the Gukurahundi genocide

7 hrs ago | 1752 Views

Mujuru's NPP to kickstart selection of new leadership

7 hrs ago | 331 Views

Jabulani Sibanda maintains low profile

7 hrs ago | 2325 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF cracks

7 hrs ago | 1838 Views

White farmers fined for assaulting worker

7 hrs ago | 646 Views

Mnangagwa misled at World Economic Forum

8 hrs ago | 692 Views

Mugabe did nothing wrong, says Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 976 Views

Zimbabweans get South Africa permits reprieve

8 hrs ago | 1191 Views

Small house defrauds man of $1 260

8 hrs ago | 719 Views

WATCH: A civil war is brewing in Zimbabwe, warns Jonathan Moyo

8 hrs ago | 2130 Views

'Chief' slaps magistrate, JSC with $50,000 lawsuit

8 hrs ago | 413 Views

Mater Dei sues Chiyangwa's guarantor over unpaid bill

8 hrs ago | 408 Views

Chimbetu convicted of maintenance default

8 hrs ago | 621 Views

Govt gets serious on road system upgrade

8 hrs ago | 435 Views

Mentally ill woman acquitted for fatally axing niece

8 hrs ago | 161 Views

Chihuri opens up on $3 million suit

8 hrs ago | 790 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days