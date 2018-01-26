UK eyes Zimbabwe investments

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE British government's development finance institution, the Commonwealth Development Corporation (CDC), is actively considering investing in Zimbabwe under a $1 billion fund targeting Africa over the next three years, sources familiar with developments revealed this week.Former coloniser Britain fell out with former president Robert Mugabe's government in 2000 over Zimbabwe's land reforms, alleged rights abuses and electoral fraud.Both countries have shown willingness to mend ties following Mugabe's ouster last November, with Britain sending two high-level officials to Zimbabwe since then.