Chipanga bail conditions variation ruling today

by Staff reporter
Harare magistrate Rumbidzayi Mugwagwa will today make a determination on ex-Zanu PF youth leader Kudzanai Chipanga's application to have his bail conditions relaxed to allow him to attend to his farm business in Makoni in Manicaland.

Chipanga is being charged with publishing falsehoods after he read out a speech denigrating vice president Constantino Chiwenga at a press conference last year.

He is currently on $500 bail and is reporting twice a day at Borrowdale Police Station.

Chipanga , through his lawyer Lovemore Madhuku, asked to have his reporting conditions revised to once a week arguing that he wants to attend to his farm business.

"The State has not completed its investigations within the period it originally undertook and has not strengthened its case in any many thereafter," Madhuku said.

"On December 15 last year at Zanu PF congress, he was expelled from the party permanently, removing him from his position as the youth leader.

He no longer has any connections that were considered relevant for the initial bail conditions.

"He is now a full time farmer and his farm is in Makoni District, Manicaland. This is a drastic change of circumstances as he is required on the farm on a daily basis."

Madhuku added that Chipanga had constitutional rights to keep his life intact and fend for his family.

He said the new political environment was conducive to the variation being sought by Chipanga.

"The charge faced by the applicant arose from his response to the heat of the events triggered by a statement made by the commander of the defence forces on November 13 last year. Those events have brought about a new political situation characterised by ‘let bygones be bygones'."

Source - dailynews
