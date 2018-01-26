Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Woman shares bed with son (18)

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
A MARRIAGE of 20 years is on the rocks as the wife allegedly denies her husband sex and prefers sharing the bed with her son.

Tanaka Mukosora made the claims at the Harare Civil court in his quest for a protection order against his father Innocent Mukosora.

Tanaka said his father was in the habit of going home drunk late at night where he would start beating him up.

"Your Worship, my father does not want me to play with other boys of my age and does not allow me to go out.

"He beats me up for sleeping in his bedroom and also harasses me in front of my schoolmates.

"My father also beats my mother and insults her using vulgar words in my presence," said Tanaka.

In response, Innocent was opposed to the accusations.

"My wife denies me sex and this makes me angry and that's why I sometimes beat her.

"He was sent by his mother to bring me to court.

"She shares a bed with our 18-year-old son and whenever I come back from work, I see our son sleeping in my bedroom so that is why I sometimes get angry," he said.

Magistrate Nyasha Marufu, who presided over the matter, granted the protection order in Tanaka's favour.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - hmetro
More on: #Woman, #Hubby, #Son

Comments

Audi rims on sale with tyres

Ford focus on sale

Call at water front for rafting,braai etc

2007, vauxhall minibus

Canon camera on sale

Sofa for sale

Acer laptop on sale

Classic handbags on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Acting President Mudzuri interacts with Harare vendors

15 mins ago | 61 Views

PHOTO: Victim of Zanu PF attack

25 mins ago | 268 Views

EFF calls for an inquiry into Capitec 'loan shark'

38 mins ago | 132 Views

REWIND: 'Dzamara was abducted,' says Jonathan Moyo

56 mins ago | 884 Views

Broke MDC-T in dire straits

1 hr ago | 374 Views

Mvurwi nurses demonstrate against hospital boss

1 hr ago | 365 Views

'Cellphone farmers' have no room in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 410 Views

Commercial coffee farmers leave Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 426 Views

BREAKING: 'Mujuru survives a brutal attempt at her life'

1 hr ago | 2334 Views

Stray lions wreak havoc in Mbire district

2 hrs ago | 389 Views

Tsvangirai's MDC stumbles before vote

3 hrs ago | 1192 Views

Justice Chigumba sworn in as new ZEC chairperson

3 hrs ago | 721 Views

PICTURES: Soldier kills 3 with AK47 in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 5816 Views

GMB supervisor beds truck drivers

4 hrs ago | 2524 Views

Chipanga bail conditions variation ruling today

4 hrs ago | 467 Views

Nicki Minaj to visit Zimbabwe?

4 hrs ago | 1296 Views

Harare ordered to stop Eyrestone demolitions

4 hrs ago | 558 Views

UK eyes Zimbabwe investments

4 hrs ago | 743 Views

Man bashes wife over pumpkin leaves

4 hrs ago | 660 Views

Mnangagwa told to make peace at home before rushing to other countries

4 hrs ago | 874 Views

Former ZBC presenter challenges citizens to hold their emotions during polls

4 hrs ago | 1046 Views

Chamisa's $15 billion USA handout is a cynical crocodile sweet grass lure to a wildebeest

4 hrs ago | 627 Views

Dzamara will one day re appear - commentator

4 hrs ago | 1110 Views

Mnangagwa must lead by example in the declaration of assets process - NPP

5 hrs ago | 829 Views

WATCH: 'Mnangagwa is the richest man in Zimbabwe'

5 hrs ago | 3029 Views

Mnangagwa ally in nasty public brawl

5 hrs ago | 1542 Views

Zimbabwean herd boy dies in Botswana

5 hrs ago | 1119 Views

Chiwenga's price intervention bears fruit

5 hrs ago | 2485 Views

ZIMRA Celebrates International Customs Day

5 hrs ago | 99 Views

WATCH: Jonathan Moyo blasts Mnangagwa during SABC interview

6 hrs ago | 1358 Views

Bigwigs shield companies from Zimra

7 hrs ago | 1389 Views

Provincial land officers fired

7 hrs ago | 2701 Views

Zec warns against voter intimidation

7 hrs ago | 553 Views

Mnangagwa should not apologise for the Gukurahundi genocide

7 hrs ago | 1749 Views

Mujuru's NPP to kickstart selection of new leadership

7 hrs ago | 329 Views

Jabulani Sibanda maintains low profile

7 hrs ago | 2320 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF cracks

7 hrs ago | 1834 Views

White farmers fined for assaulting worker

7 hrs ago | 644 Views

Mnangagwa misled at World Economic Forum

7 hrs ago | 692 Views

Mugabe did nothing wrong, says Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 976 Views

Zimbabweans get South Africa permits reprieve

8 hrs ago | 1184 Views

Small house defrauds man of $1 260

8 hrs ago | 715 Views

WATCH: A civil war is brewing in Zimbabwe, warns Jonathan Moyo

8 hrs ago | 2121 Views

'Chief' slaps magistrate, JSC with $50,000 lawsuit

8 hrs ago | 413 Views

Mater Dei sues Chiyangwa's guarantor over unpaid bill

8 hrs ago | 407 Views

Chimbetu convicted of maintenance default

8 hrs ago | 618 Views

Govt gets serious on road system upgrade

8 hrs ago | 431 Views

Mentally ill woman acquitted for fatally axing niece

8 hrs ago | 161 Views

Chihuri opens up on $3 million suit

8 hrs ago | 788 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days