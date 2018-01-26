Woman shares bed with son (18)

News / National

by Staff reporter

A MARRIAGE of 20 years is on the rocks as the wife allegedly denies her husband sex and prefers sharing the bed with her son.Tanaka Mukosora made the claims at the Harare Civil court in his quest for a protection order against his father Innocent Mukosora.Tanaka said his father was in the habit of going home drunk late at night where he would start beating him up."Your Worship, my father does not want me to play with other boys of my age and does not allow me to go out."He beats me up for sleeping in his bedroom and also harasses me in front of my schoolmates."My father also beats my mother and insults her using vulgar words in my presence," said Tanaka.In response, Innocent was opposed to the accusations."My wife denies me sex and this makes me angry and that's why I sometimes beat her."He was sent by his mother to bring me to court."She shares a bed with our 18-year-old son and whenever I come back from work, I see our son sleeping in my bedroom so that is why I sometimes get angry," he said.Magistrate Nyasha Marufu, who presided over the matter, granted the protection order in Tanaka's favour.