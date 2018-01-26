Latest News Editor's Choice


PICTURES: Soldier kills 3 with AK47 in Bulawayo

by Staff reporter
There are reports that a soldier gone bad has gunned down three family members with an AK47 rifle in New Magwegwe early today (Thursday).  

Apparently, the suspect killed his wife and two cousins, and badly injured a child. He later turned the gun on himself, it is alleged.

Some sources claim that the injured child is the suspect's 3-year-old son.

Photos seen by Bulawayo24.com show three bodies of female victims with gunshot wounds lying on the floor uncovered.

In one of the photos an AK47 rifle is also seen next to the body of a victim.

The gunman is currently under police guard at Mpilo. Motives are yet to be ascertained.

This is a developing story, more to follow...

Source - online

