Justice Chigumba sworn in as new ZEC chairperson

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
New Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) cahirwoman Justice Prisca Chigumba was been sworn in by President Emmerson Mnangagwa at State House this morning.

Commissioner Chigumba takes over from Justice Rita Makarau who resigned from the position in December last year.

Also sworn in at the same ceremony were members of a Commission of Inquiry into the sale of state land in urban areas around the country chaired by Justice Tendai Uchena.

Source - the herald
