Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Tsvangirai's MDC stumbles before vote

by AFP
2 hrs ago | Views
With Zimbabwe holding elections this year, the opposition had been feeling cautiously optimistic - until its arch-enemy, Robert Mugabe, was ousted from power.

The Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), Zimbabwe's main opposition party, now faces the threat of a revived Zanu-PF party at polls that look set to further cement one-party rule.

Morgan Tsvangirai, veteran leader of the MDC, was among the most prominent critics of Mugabe and the ruling Zanu-PF, but he has been forced out of the action by colon cancer.

The party's history of splits has also returned, despite an agreement last year enabling the MDC to lead an united opposition into the elections.

"It is going to be an uphill task for the MDC facing Zanu-PF which is being transformed under its new leadership," Harare-based political analyst Alexander Rusero told AFP.

"Without Tsvangirai, there is no figure who can make a meaningful impact in terms of challenging the ruling party."

Mugabe's downfall in November - and former deputy president Emmerson Mnangagwa's rise to succeed him - gave many Zimbabweans some hope of change after decades of authoritarian rule.

Fair elections?

Mnangagwa is a long-time Mugabe ally and a Zanu-PF veteran hardliner.

But he has vowed to fight corruption, revive the moribund economy and hold fair elections -messages that may be popular for many voters fearful of abrupt change.

The London-based Africa Research Institute said in a briefing paper that Mnangagwa would be able to "count on a great deal of goodwill" before the elections.

The new president appears keen to take advantage as soon as possible, saying last week that elections would be held before July, earlier than expected.

The vote - previously expected in late July or August - will choose the president and both houses of parliament.

Under Mugabe, who ruled since 1980, elections were marred by vote-rigging, intimidation and violent suppression of the opposition.

Mnangagwa has promised to allow international election observers, and to accept the result if he loses - a scenario that observers say is unlikely.

Former trade unionist Tsvangirai, 65, is by far the opposition's most recognisable face, but chemotherapy has left him frail and he has hinted at retirement.

"It is unfortunate that Tsvangirai is not well and not able to lead the MDC in this crucial election," said Rushweat Mukundu, an analyst at Zimbabwe Democratic Institute.

"A resounding defeat could even spell the end of the MDC, especially if the Mnangagwa government resolves some of the economic hardships affecting Zimbabweans."

Mnangagwa - who can also rely on the discreet support of the military -- has sounded confident since coming to power, declaring "I have no doubt I will sweep the elections."

The MDC once posed a formidable challenge to Zanu-PF, even winning the first round of a presidential election in 2008 vote.

Tsvangirai then pulled out of the run-off after a wave of deadly violence unleashed by Mugabe supporters, and the MDC entered into a troubled coalition government.

In the 2013 elections, Mugabe won the presidential vote 62% to Tsvangirai's 34%, with a similar result in the national assembly result.

Opposition adrift

Bickering among the three MDC deputies Nelson Chamisa, Elias Mudzuri and Thokozani Khupe could now tear the party apart for the third time since its formation in 1999.

The tensions have undermined efforts to have a "unified opposition" for the elections formed by Tsvangirai, his former allies Tendai Biti and Welshman Ncube and a host of small opposition parties.

MDC spokesperson Obert Gutu even plans to stand for the same constituency seat in Harare as Biti, the respected finance minister in the 2009-2013 coalition government.

Crowds have been small at MDC campaign rallies in the absence of Tsvangirai, whose speeches resonated with many Zimbabweans through the long years of Mugabe's rule.

"Of course the party is greatly affected by the health of president Tsvangirai. We hope he recovers soon," MDC secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora told AFP.

"He left vice-president Elias Mudzuri in charge and we are giving him as much support as we can. We are preparing for elections."

But, without the ousted Mugabe as its prime target, the MDC must adapt to Zimbabwe's new politics.

"Time is running out for the party," said independent political analyst Maxwell Saungweme.

"With the confusion in the MDC, Mnangagwa's main opposition is from the economy."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - AFP

Comments

Vw lt 35

Sony xperia m4 on sale

Comforters on sale

For sale is canon projector

Full body swim suits on sale

For sale are aluminum windows

Classic handbags on sale

On sale are potatoes


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

PHOTO: Victim of Zanu PF attack

9 mins ago | 51 Views

EFF calls for an inquiry into Capitec 'loan shark'

23 mins ago | 56 Views

REWIND: 'Dzamara was abducted,' says Jonathan Moyo

40 mins ago | 555 Views

Broke MDC-T in dire straits

48 mins ago | 291 Views

Mvurwi nurses demonstrate against hospital boss

50 mins ago | 260 Views

'Cellphone farmers' have no room in Zimbabwe

59 mins ago | 310 Views

Commercial coffee farmers leave Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 350 Views

BREAKING: 'Mujuru survives a brutal attempt at her life'

1 hr ago | 1911 Views

Stray lions wreak havoc in Mbire district

1 hr ago | 342 Views

Justice Chigumba sworn in as new ZEC chairperson

2 hrs ago | 672 Views

PICTURES: Soldier kills 3 with AK47 in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 5469 Views

Woman shares bed with son (18)

3 hrs ago | 2666 Views

GMB supervisor beds truck drivers

3 hrs ago | 2418 Views

Chipanga bail conditions variation ruling today

3 hrs ago | 449 Views

Nicki Minaj to visit Zimbabwe?

3 hrs ago | 1227 Views

Harare ordered to stop Eyrestone demolitions

3 hrs ago | 537 Views

UK eyes Zimbabwe investments

3 hrs ago | 720 Views

Man bashes wife over pumpkin leaves

3 hrs ago | 634 Views

Mnangagwa told to make peace at home before rushing to other countries

4 hrs ago | 836 Views

Former ZBC presenter challenges citizens to hold their emotions during polls

4 hrs ago | 1010 Views

Chamisa's $15 billion USA handout is a cynical crocodile sweet grass lure to a wildebeest

4 hrs ago | 600 Views

Dzamara will one day re appear - commentator

4 hrs ago | 1052 Views

Mnangagwa must lead by example in the declaration of assets process - NPP

5 hrs ago | 820 Views

WATCH: 'Mnangagwa is the richest man in Zimbabwe'

5 hrs ago | 2931 Views

Mnangagwa ally in nasty public brawl

5 hrs ago | 1520 Views

Zimbabwean herd boy dies in Botswana

5 hrs ago | 1092 Views

Chiwenga's price intervention bears fruit

5 hrs ago | 2353 Views

ZIMRA Celebrates International Customs Day

5 hrs ago | 97 Views

WATCH: Jonathan Moyo blasts Mnangagwa during SABC interview

5 hrs ago | 1336 Views

Bigwigs shield companies from Zimra

7 hrs ago | 1377 Views

Provincial land officers fired

7 hrs ago | 2688 Views

Zec warns against voter intimidation

7 hrs ago | 549 Views

Mnangagwa should not apologise for the Gukurahundi genocide

7 hrs ago | 1727 Views

Mujuru's NPP to kickstart selection of new leadership

7 hrs ago | 329 Views

Jabulani Sibanda maintains low profile

7 hrs ago | 2294 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF cracks

7 hrs ago | 1822 Views

White farmers fined for assaulting worker

7 hrs ago | 637 Views

Mnangagwa misled at World Economic Forum

7 hrs ago | 679 Views

Mugabe did nothing wrong, says Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 964 Views

Zimbabweans get South Africa permits reprieve

7 hrs ago | 1154 Views

Small house defrauds man of $1 260

7 hrs ago | 700 Views

WATCH: A civil war is brewing in Zimbabwe, warns Jonathan Moyo

7 hrs ago | 2055 Views

'Chief' slaps magistrate, JSC with $50,000 lawsuit

7 hrs ago | 409 Views

Mater Dei sues Chiyangwa's guarantor over unpaid bill

7 hrs ago | 399 Views

Chimbetu convicted of maintenance default

7 hrs ago | 604 Views

Govt gets serious on road system upgrade

7 hrs ago | 422 Views

Mentally ill woman acquitted for fatally axing niece

7 hrs ago | 159 Views

Chihuri opens up on $3 million suit

7 hrs ago | 775 Views

MDC-T in donor fatigue dilemma

7 hrs ago | 215 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days