Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Stray lions wreak havoc in Mbire district

by Simbarashe Sithole
1 hr ago | Views
Douglas Karoro, ZANU PF legislator
Stray lions are on rampage in the remote area of Mbire district, Mashonaland Central province, after they attacked four cattle yesterday in Gonono village ward four according to ZANU PF legislator Douglas Karoro.

The attack came barely a week after Karoro questioned government's position on protecting people from wild animal attacks since several people and livestock have been savaged so far.

Speaking to Bulawayo24.com Karoro said he is making frantic efforts for Government to assist stray animals that are causing havoc to agricultural activities in his constituency as it has been escalated by drought.

"We are in serious trouble with stray animals, just yesterday four cattle belonging to Evaristo Magova were savaged by lions.

"As a legislator l am trying to implore Government to protect human life and livestock in the constituency as it is proving dangerous day by day," said Karoro.

Karoro said he is devastated by attacks in his constituency as it hinders production though they report to Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (Zimparks) on every attack it seems they are failing to hunt the stray animals.

"Apparently the attacks are now a daily thing, I am devastated, and we are recommending relocation of the animals to game parks.

"They should allow Mbire Rural District Council to sell the live animals and precedes us to develop the underdeveloped Mbire," he said.

However, Zimparks public relations manager Mr Tinashe Farawo could not be reached for comment after his mobile phone went unanswered.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Simbarashe Sithole

Comments

Citroen berlingo exhaust clamp

Sofa for sale

For sale are top notch watches

Comforters on sale

On sale is telescope

Suzuki kei for sale

2007, vauxhall minibus

Call at water front for rafting,braai etc


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Acting President Mudzuri interacts with Harare vendors

3 mins ago | 1 Views

PHOTO: Victim of Zanu PF attack

12 mins ago | 101 Views

EFF calls for an inquiry into Capitec 'loan shark'

26 mins ago | 65 Views

REWIND: 'Dzamara was abducted,' says Jonathan Moyo

43 mins ago | 626 Views

Broke MDC-T in dire straits

51 mins ago | 308 Views

Mvurwi nurses demonstrate against hospital boss

54 mins ago | 283 Views

'Cellphone farmers' have no room in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 328 Views

Commercial coffee farmers leave Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 363 Views

BREAKING: 'Mujuru survives a brutal attempt at her life'

1 hr ago | 2008 Views

Tsvangirai's MDC stumbles before vote

2 hrs ago | 1163 Views

Justice Chigumba sworn in as new ZEC chairperson

2 hrs ago | 681 Views

PICTURES: Soldier kills 3 with AK47 in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 5548 Views

Woman shares bed with son (18)

3 hrs ago | 2688 Views

GMB supervisor beds truck drivers

3 hrs ago | 2440 Views

Chipanga bail conditions variation ruling today

3 hrs ago | 450 Views

Nicki Minaj to visit Zimbabwe?

3 hrs ago | 1237 Views

Harare ordered to stop Eyrestone demolitions

3 hrs ago | 546 Views

UK eyes Zimbabwe investments

3 hrs ago | 726 Views

Man bashes wife over pumpkin leaves

3 hrs ago | 639 Views

Mnangagwa told to make peace at home before rushing to other countries

4 hrs ago | 847 Views

Former ZBC presenter challenges citizens to hold their emotions during polls

4 hrs ago | 1018 Views

Chamisa's $15 billion USA handout is a cynical crocodile sweet grass lure to a wildebeest

4 hrs ago | 606 Views

Dzamara will one day re appear - commentator

4 hrs ago | 1072 Views

Mnangagwa must lead by example in the declaration of assets process - NPP

5 hrs ago | 821 Views

WATCH: 'Mnangagwa is the richest man in Zimbabwe'

5 hrs ago | 2944 Views

Mnangagwa ally in nasty public brawl

5 hrs ago | 1525 Views

Zimbabwean herd boy dies in Botswana

5 hrs ago | 1098 Views

Chiwenga's price intervention bears fruit

5 hrs ago | 2379 Views

ZIMRA Celebrates International Customs Day

5 hrs ago | 97 Views

WATCH: Jonathan Moyo blasts Mnangagwa during SABC interview

5 hrs ago | 1343 Views

Bigwigs shield companies from Zimra

7 hrs ago | 1381 Views

Provincial land officers fired

7 hrs ago | 2689 Views

Zec warns against voter intimidation

7 hrs ago | 550 Views

Mnangagwa should not apologise for the Gukurahundi genocide

7 hrs ago | 1734 Views

Mujuru's NPP to kickstart selection of new leadership

7 hrs ago | 329 Views

Jabulani Sibanda maintains low profile

7 hrs ago | 2298 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF cracks

7 hrs ago | 1823 Views

White farmers fined for assaulting worker

7 hrs ago | 639 Views

Mnangagwa misled at World Economic Forum

7 hrs ago | 681 Views

Mugabe did nothing wrong, says Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 966 Views

Zimbabweans get South Africa permits reprieve

7 hrs ago | 1163 Views

Small house defrauds man of $1 260

7 hrs ago | 702 Views

WATCH: A civil war is brewing in Zimbabwe, warns Jonathan Moyo

7 hrs ago | 2062 Views

'Chief' slaps magistrate, JSC with $50,000 lawsuit

7 hrs ago | 410 Views

Mater Dei sues Chiyangwa's guarantor over unpaid bill

7 hrs ago | 402 Views

Chimbetu convicted of maintenance default

7 hrs ago | 608 Views

Govt gets serious on road system upgrade

7 hrs ago | 427 Views

Mentally ill woman acquitted for fatally axing niece

7 hrs ago | 159 Views

Chihuri opens up on $3 million suit

7 hrs ago | 779 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days