Stray lions wreak havoc in Mbire district

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Stray lions are on rampage in the remote area of Mbire district, Mashonaland Central province, after they attacked four cattle yesterday in Gonono village ward four according to ZANU PF legislator Douglas Karoro.The attack came barely a week after Karoro questioned government's position on protecting people from wild animal attacks since several people and livestock have been savaged so far.Speaking to Bulawayo24.com Karoro said he is making frantic efforts for Government to assist stray animals that are causing havoc to agricultural activities in his constituency as it has been escalated by drought."We are in serious trouble with stray animals, just yesterday four cattle belonging to Evaristo Magova were savaged by lions."As a legislator l am trying to implore Government to protect human life and livestock in the constituency as it is proving dangerous day by day," said Karoro.Karoro said he is devastated by attacks in his constituency as it hinders production though they report to Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (Zimparks) on every attack it seems they are failing to hunt the stray animals."Apparently the attacks are now a daily thing, I am devastated, and we are recommending relocation of the animals to game parks."They should allow Mbire Rural District Council to sell the live animals and precedes us to develop the underdeveloped Mbire," he said.However, Zimparks public relations manager Mr Tinashe Farawo could not be reached for comment after his mobile phone went unanswered.