BREAKING: 'Mujuru survives a brutal attempt at her life'

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

People's Rainbow Coalition Presidential Candidate Dr Joice Mujuru was allegedly attacked by Zanu PF youth in Harare while addressing a Ward rally in Glenorah today, 1 Feb 2018.National People's Party spokesperson Methuseli Moyo said a barrage of stones were thrown at her."She survived a brutal attempt at her life thanks to the PRC youth who formed a wall around her. Several members of PRC youth assembly were injured in the process," he said.Mujuru is the leader of NPP.