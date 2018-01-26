Latest News Editor's Choice


BREAKING: 'Mujuru survives a brutal attempt at her life'

by Stephen Jakes
People's Rainbow Coalition Presidential Candidate Dr Joice Mujuru was allegedly attacked by Zanu PF youth in Harare while addressing a Ward rally in Glenorah today, 1 Feb 2018.

National People's Party spokesperson Methuseli Moyo said a barrage of stones were thrown at her.

"She survived a brutal attempt at her life thanks to the PRC youth who formed a wall around her. Several members of PRC youth assembly were injured in the process," he said.

Mujuru is the leader of NPP.

Source - Byo24News
