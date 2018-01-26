Mvurwi nurses demonstrate against hospital boss

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Disgruntled Mvurwi nurses at Mvurwi Hospital allegedly demonstrated against their assistant Human Resources (HR) manager Shauline Mhiripiri on Wednesday morning (yesterday) citing ill-treatment grievances hence pushing for her transfer.The nurses were armed with placards written all sorts of words denouncing Mhiripiri, when they stormed her office baying for her blood, there by bringing hospital business to halt.In an interview Mhiripiri told Bulawayo24.com that the action taken by the nurses was unconstitutional and unprofessional since the organisation is bureaucratic."These nurses acted unprofessionally ,l am a human being hence l am not perfect, if they are issues like in any other organisation it has to be bureaucratic, this is really unfair on my part," lamented Mhiripiri.However, nurses who spoke to this publication refuted Mhiripiri's claims saying they notified the responsible authorities before demanding her transfer through a demonstration."We notified all offices about this demonstration, we hope our message has reached the responsible authorities," fumed the nurses.After the interview the nurses burst into a song (Mhiripiri nyoro inovava) which mocked Mhiripiri.Meanwhile, the Provincial Medical Director for Mash Central Dr Clemency Tshuma tried to down play the story by not responding to questions sent to him by Bulawayo24.com.