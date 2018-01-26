Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe reverses discriminatory land policy

by Staff reporter
12 hrs ago
GOVERNMENT has issued a directive for white farmers to be issued with 99-year leases instead of five-year leases subject to renewal upon meeting "certain conditions".

In a letter addressed to acting provincial land officers from the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement, land officers were instructed to immediately issue the farmers with 99-year leases.



