Zimbabwe reverses discriminatory land policy
GOVERNMENT has issued a directive for white farmers to be issued with 99-year leases instead of five-year leases subject to renewal upon meeting "certain conditions".
In a letter addressed to acting provincial land officers from the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement, land officers were instructed to immediately issue the farmers with 99-year leases.
Source - fingaz