Zanu PF thugs must be arrested for stoning Mujuru

by Wilson Mahlafuna and Khohliso Maqhoba
12 hrs ago | Views
An MDC-T official Chalton Hwende has called for the arrest of Zanu PF activists who stoned National People's Party leader Joice Mujuru and injured some supporters during a meeting in Harare on Thursday.

Mujuru was addressing the People's Rainbow Coalition meeting in the capital city when the thugs pounced on pelting stones to the gatherers.

"Zanu-PF Youths must be arrested for attacking NPP Youths that were accompanying their Leader Mai Mujuru in Glen Norah today. Zanu-PF will always be Zanu-PF their DNA is violence. ED (President Emmerson Mnangagwa)  was lying in Davos about free and fair Elections," Hwende said.

Source - Wilson Mahlafuna and Khohliso Maqhoba

