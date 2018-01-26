Zanu PF thugs must be arrested for stoning Mujuru

News / National

by Wilson Mahlafuna and Khohliso Maqhoba

An MDC-T official Chalton Hwende has called for the arrest of Zanu PF activists who stoned National People's Party leader Joice Mujuru and injured some supporters during a meeting in Harare on Thursday.Mujuru was addressing the People's Rainbow Coalition meeting in the capital city when the thugs pounced on pelting stones to the gatherers."Zanu-PF Youths must be arrested for attacking NPP Youths that were accompanying their Leader Mai Mujuru in Glen Norah today. Zanu-PF will always be Zanu-PF their DNA is violence. ED (President Emmerson Mnangagwa) was lying in Davos about free and fair Elections," Hwende said.