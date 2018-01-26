News / National
Zanu PF thugs must be arrested for stoning Mujuru
12 hrs ago | Views
An MDC-T official Chalton Hwende has called for the arrest of Zanu PF activists who stoned National People's Party leader Joice Mujuru and injured some supporters during a meeting in Harare on Thursday.
Mujuru was addressing the People's Rainbow Coalition meeting in the capital city when the thugs pounced on pelting stones to the gatherers.
"Zanu-PF Youths must be arrested for attacking NPP Youths that were accompanying their Leader Mai Mujuru in Glen Norah today. Zanu-PF will always be Zanu-PF their DNA is violence. ED (President Emmerson Mnangagwa) was lying in Davos about free and fair Elections," Hwende said.
Mujuru was addressing the People's Rainbow Coalition meeting in the capital city when the thugs pounced on pelting stones to the gatherers.
"Zanu-PF Youths must be arrested for attacking NPP Youths that were accompanying their Leader Mai Mujuru in Glen Norah today. Zanu-PF will always be Zanu-PF their DNA is violence. ED (President Emmerson Mnangagwa) was lying in Davos about free and fair Elections," Hwende said.
Source - Wilson Mahlafuna and Khohliso Maqhoba