Mnangagwa blocks activist from his Facebook page?

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Emerson Mnangagwa has begun blocking some people who criticize him on the platform.An online news portal reported that a South Africa based political activist, Bongani Nyathi was blocked from Mnangagwa's Facebook page after he questioned him on the disappearances of activist Itai Dzamara and Rashiwe Guzha.Nyathi said that the President blocked him from his page and deleted all the posts he had made on the President's page.Nyathi said that he sent the President a post with photos of Dzamara and Guzha asking the President to explain circumstances around their disappearances to which the post was immediately pulled down and he was blocked.Nyathi alleges that his quarrel with Mnangagwa began when the President set up his Facebook page as he (Mnangagwa) regularly accused Nyathi of being Jonathan Moyo.