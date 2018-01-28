Latest News Editor's Choice


Simba Mhere 'killer' convicted

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
JUSTICE or not?

Exactly three years after his death, the case of former Top Billing anchor Simba Mhere was finally resolved on Wednesday with justice prevailing as Preshalin Naidoo, the driver who was blamed for the model's death was found guilty of two counts of culpable homicide.

However, Naidoo has been released on warning pending the release of a probation officer's report. His release has drawn the attention of Mhere's fans who are not welcoming the decision of Randburg Court  magistrate David Mahango of releasing the accused killer on condition.

Mhere and his friend Kady-Shay O'Bryan‚ who was a passenger in the car which Mhere was driving‚ died at the scene of the accident on William Nicol Drive in Fourways‚ Johannesburg‚ on January 31‚ 2015.

Solid evidence which ties Naidoo for killing the two from Naidoo's vehicle tracking company suggest that the convicted accused was travelling at about 208 km/h shortly before the accident.

His accident reconstruction expect, Stanley Bezuidenhout provided the evidence that speed could not have caused the accident and that it was as a result of a right front suspension of Naidoo's car casting the net wider on possible reasons leading to Mhere's death.

Mhere's mother Angela admitted: "This has been a difficult day for us."

Even though justice prevailed, Mhere's other family members who refused to comment on the matter, clearly exposed that although a judgment had been passed, the release of Naidoo on condition might be pushed by the pressure being imposed by social media users who are starting to criticise the legal and justice structures of South Africa.

Social media user identified as Wawa commented on Facebook saying "Drinking and driving always ends in horror. Yet there is still id**ts on the road drinking..!"(sic).

Tebogo Morembola Modiba also threw shade dragging South Africa's President Jacob Zuma and the Gupta's circle in the matter saying: "What about Duduzane Gupta? A woman was killed in his accident as well unless the circumstances are different. There is no justice in this Zuma country."

As Zimbabweans and the rest of Africa are waiting for the final judgment, the case has been remanded to 9 March for the probation officer's report and sentencing.

Source - bmetro
