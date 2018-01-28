Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe says no to sex dolls

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
SORRY guys, the government said NO!

As the world grapples with the new phenomena of sex dolls, Zimbabwe and Botswana have them outlawed. So fellas, if you have one or fancy one  you can use them in South Africa. They don't come cheap by the way, the cheapest being R16 000, just above $1 200. For now they are for the "haves" and the "have-nots" can only read about them.

Morris Nyagumba, an official at the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) said there was a law against owning sex toys in Zimbabwe.

"Section 47 (1) (b and c) of the Customs and Excise Act prohibits the importation into Zimbabwe of goods which are described as  indecent, obscene or objectionable, or any goods which might tend to deprave the morals of the inhabitants, or any class of the inhabitants of Zimbabwe," he said.

But on the ground, these dolls have a huge underground market, a B-Metro columnist once interviewed an owner who gave it rave reviews.

The dolls have been around for sometime in the first world, and a Zimbabwean socialite, Vanessa Chironga nee Chiyangwa thought she had a virgin market to explore. However, her research must have skipped the legality of her business which upon failure to take off said, was "frustrating" despite seeing a "gap in the market".

According to media reports in Botswana, that country too sees the new craze as moral decay.

In the United Kingdom Daniel Adams (33) ordered the 3ft 3ins doll on eBay but soon found himself hauled before the courts accused of importing an obscene or indecent item.

The Essex man believed he had purchased a £400 adult sex doll when he ordered it online, even indicating he wanted to return it when he suspected it might be illegal.

Adult sex dolls are not categorised as indecent or obscene and are not illegal to import, whereas child sex dolls are.

Chelmsford Crown Court heard how Mr Adams argued he thought he would be receiving a blow-up figure and not a child sex doll.

The jury heard how the Essex man's purchase had childlike dimensions — standing just 3ft 3ins tall — but had large breasts.

During the unusual case photographs of the doll, called "Fiona" were shown to jurors.

In France

The first sex doll brothel in France has opened its doors — and it's already proving very popular.

Hundreds of people have flocked to the sex club in the city of love, Paris. Punters are offered the services of a sex doll rather than a real woman in one of the several rooms inside the brothel.

A first look inside the sex club shows there are four different dolls. They come in a variety of shapes, colours and sizes and are all dressed in skimpy lingerie.

In South Africa

Lifelike 60kg love dolls are booming after being imported into South Africa for the first time ever.

In just 10 days every single silicone model has flown out the shop window at R16 000 (£1 000).

And the sudden frenzy has sparked a rush of orders for more dolls to be imported — with 45 due this month alone.

Just six JY Dolls were initially ordered by South Africa sex toy firm LuvLand in December to test demand.

Operations manager Patrick Meyer said at the time: "We were in China in October, where I ordered six of them.
Source - B-Metro - Additional reporting online.

Most Popular In 7 Days