Mistress beats up lover's wife for disrupting kiss

by Staff reporter

A Bulawayo woman is furious after her husband's rogue small house thoroughly assaulted and left her with a badly scarred face after she caught them kissing at the gate of their matrimonial home.Queen Moyo got the shock of her life when she returned home and found her husband Thamsanqa Maseko kissing and fondling her neighbour Fanizani Phiri."I was startled when I found Maseko kissing Phiri standing at my gate. After noticing that I was watching them, Phiri turned and asked me what I wanted from my own husband."She then told my husband to give me money for relish so that they can go and have fun somewhere without being disturbed," said Moyo.The shocked Moyo quickly alerted her neighbours who also came and found the lovers fondling each other on the street."I went on to call out some of my neighbours who saw the pair caressing and kissing without fear or anything."What makes the whole issue more painful is that Phiri is already in love with two other men meaning that my husband is the third man to be with her currently," she continued.Days later, a violent confrontation ensued between the two women after they had met on the streets leading to the arrest of both women.Moyo narrated her ordeal saying: "I was going to the shops when I met Phiri and asked her to leave my husband. She then pushed me four times before scratching a chunk of flesh from my fac, leaving me with scars."When I was busy nursing my wounds, she rushed to the police and reported that I had beaten her up and we were both arrested and ordered to pay a fine of $10 each. I refused to pay the fine because of the conditions that led to the fight, when Maseko was called to the police station he said he did not want to be involved. What kind of man does that?" said the visibly bitter woman.It also came out that Maseko was madly in love and no longer supported his family. One of their children who is supposed to be in Grade One failed to go to school after Maseko and Phiri blew the money that was set aside for school fees.When Phiri was contacted for comment, she denied the allegations saying, "I know Moyo but I do not know what you are talking about," before dropping the call.Efforts to get a comment from Maseko were fruitless as he moved out of the matrimonial home and has become a man of no fixed abode.His mobile number was unreachable.