Grandpa in condom fury

CONDOMS may have health benefits for both men and women but one Bulawayo woman's insatiable appetite for unprotected sex has left her "sexless" in her marriage.In an unusual relegation-like fashion, Annastancia Mlauzi was kicked out of the matrimonial bedroom by her 82-year-old husband Jonasi Mlauzi who claimed he was allegedly fed up with her incessant demands for unprotected sex.Jonasi who labelled his wife a prostitute said he no longer felt safe having unprotected sex with her because she was once infected with a sexually transmitted disease.Annastancia's sexual torment came to light after she approached the courts seeking a restraining order against her husband claiming he was harassing her whenever she confronted him over her conjugal rights.The woman now sleeps in a spare bedroom."I am applying for a protection order against my husband Jonas Mlauzi who is emotionally abusing me. He shouts at me in front of church members and visitors. He also chased me out of the bedroom and I am now sleeping in the spare bedroom despite the fact that we are married under Marriages Act Chapter 5:11. Whenever I confront him over my conjugal rights he shouts at me saying I am a prostitute," complained Annastancia.When Jonasi was asked by the presiding magistrate Tinashe Tashaya why he chased his wife from the bedroom, he responded: "Your Worship, I am 82 years old and I have been married to this woman (Annastancia) for 24 years."The problem is that she wants me to have sexual intercourse with her without protection yet she was once infected with a sexually transmitted disease."It is also not true that I chased her out of the bedroom. She moved out on her own after I refused to bow down to her demands of having unprotected sex."In his ruling the magistrate, in a bid to save the elderly couple's marriage which apparently is on the brink of collapse, ordered Jonasi not to emotionally abuse his wife, chase her out from the matrimonial bedroom and that both parties should not abuse each other sexually meaning no party should force another to have unprotected sex.