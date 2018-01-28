Latest News Editor's Choice


Man denies wife sex for 2 years

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago
FORMER Highlanders and Warriors midfielder Charles Sibanda, who is currently turning out for 2017 Premiere League Champions FC Platinum has reportedly "off-loaded" his wife of 12 years preferring to sign his girlfriend for bedroom services.

For the past two years Sibanda has been denying his wife Priscilla Moyo her conjugal rights making it clear that he has turned to his new lover for the services.

He goes to their matrimonial home to bath and change clothes only.

A reliable source close to the couple which was blessed with two children revealed that Sibanda's marriage is on the rocks following his unbecoming behaviour where he prefers to spend more time with his girlfriend in shebeens.

"Sibanda is having serious problems with his wife and she ended up going to his work place to report him to his bosses as she was starving with the children.

"Sibanda was no longer supporting her family because of girlfriends. He has turned out to be a shebeen person always moving around just having fun," said the source.

The source further revealed that the wife has been patient for too long and even her efforts to involve family elders has been fruitless since Sibanda does not take anyone's advice.

Moyo spoke to B-Metro about her husband's shenanigans. "For the past two years, he only comes home to bath. He has become so arrogant even when I try to question him, he walks out saying I can think whatever I want, but we are still together," she said.

Efforts to get a comment from Sibanda were fruitless as he ignored his mobile phone after he learnt that this reporter was looking for him.

Source - bmetro
