Man with breasts seeks help

News / National

by Staff reporter

BOOBY trap?A Gokwe man claims to have mysteriously grown a pair of breasts.Blessed Bepe (46) of Village Tizora under Chief Njelele said he could not even sleep because of the newest feature on his body.To find the root cause, he went to a local sangoma who told him that his wife was behind the boobgate."When I consult local traditional healers they point to my wife. But to avoid being fined by my in-laws, I thought the local traditional leader could help resolve this issue," he said.As such the matter has been set down for a hearing before Chief Njelele. But the accused wife, Sithokozile Nkomo, pleaded not guilty. Therefore, without evidence to pin her down the Chief is in a gridlock."I adjourned the traditional court while we try to locate Nkomo's relatives who are said to be living in Gokwe under Chief Jahana," Chief Njelele said.Nkomo told B-Metro that her husband just has a medical condition. Instead of claiming to have been bewitched he should go to the hospital, she advises."It's just a disease which is affecting my husband and I have no hand in it. They took me before the Chief accusing me of being a witch but I denied the allegations," she said.Bepe said the breasts started developing two years ago and he took some medication."When they started developing some two years back, I took pills for elephantiasis and the situation got worse. Now they have grown big and very painful especially during the day," he said.Mpilo Central Hospital clinical director Dr Solwayo Ngwenya told B-Metro that it was nothing new to deal with it, Bepe should seek specialist help."He has what is called Gynaecomastia (enlargement of a man's breasts, usually due to hormone imbalance or hormone therapy). It could be caused by production of more female hormones than male ones."Or he could have developed a tumour that produces more female hormones. If someone has gone fat, the fat can result in more production of female hormones," he said.The doctor added that Bepe should first go for medical tests. The same goes for hairy women and those that grow beard.