Office romance insurance boss shuns wife, kids

A manager with Zimnat Life Assurance Company in Bulawayo is allegedly at the centre of an alleged office romance following sensational revelations by his wife that he is "madly" in love with a subordinate.As a result of the alleged office romance, Obert Ndlovu-Mkosi has reportedly deserted his wife Lindiwe Ndlovu-Mkosi and their three children.Details of Obert's alleged extraordinary busy love life are contained in a suit in which his wife filed for upward variation of maintenance at the Bulawayo Maintenance Court under case number M839 /17.In her application, Lindiwe, an accounting assistant at Mpilo Hospital wanted the monthly maintenance of $650 that was granted in June last year for their two children to be inflated to $980.She indicated that the $650 was no longer enough since she now had another minor child.She also revealed that Obert was neglecting his duties as a husband supposedly because he is now allegedly giving "all" the attention to the alleged mistress."The time I applied for maintenance I had two children. Now I had another child who needs support from his father.The money ($650) that was granted before is no longer enough to cater for the three children's (needs) including their fees, clothes and food among other needs. I therefore apply for a variation upwards from $650 up to $980," reads her affidavit in part.In response Obert, who said he moved out of the matrimonial home due to some marital indifference, courted his wife's anger when he offered $100 as upward variation so that the maintenance goes to $750 per month.He also disputed that he was getting $1 000 per month saying his salary was commission-based, adding that his company bought him a car and were deducting $300 from his salary every month.In counter-attack fashion, Lindiwe laid bare her husband's intimate and steamy escapades with a workmate."I disagree with the $100 he offered as upward variation because I know he has a girlfriend and he bought her a car.They work together with his girlfriend. He is also now drinking because of that girlfriend. He is very committed to her (at the expense of his family). The last time I confronted him over that girlfriend he assaulted me," said Lindiwe, adding that Obert deserted their matrimonial home when their minor child was three weeks old.In her ruling the presiding magistrate Sharon Rosemani varied maintenance for the three children to $800 per month.She, however, said Obert who is currently servicing his loan would be paying $700 starting end of January to July 2018 and should start paying $800 in August when he is done paying his loan."Respondent disputes saying he is struggling to pay $650. Due to the fact that he has moved out of the matrimonial home so he now has expenses of his own."I believe the best plan is for him to return home but he cannot be compelled. In my view both parties have valid points but money has to be increased for the minor child while at the same time taking into account his expenses," the magistrate's ruling reads in part.