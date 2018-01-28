Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Office romance insurance boss shuns wife, kids

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
A manager with Zimnat Life Assurance Company in Bulawayo is allegedly at the centre of an alleged office romance following sensational revelations by his wife that he is "madly" in love with a subordinate.

As a result of the alleged office romance, Obert Ndlovu-Mkosi has reportedly deserted his wife Lindiwe Ndlovu-Mkosi and their three children.

Details of Obert's alleged extraordinary busy love life are contained in a suit in which his wife filed for upward variation of maintenance at the Bulawayo Maintenance Court under case number M839 /17.

In her application, Lindiwe, an accounting assistant at Mpilo Hospital wanted the monthly maintenance of $650 that was granted in June last year for their two children to be inflated to $980.

She indicated that the $650 was no longer enough since she now had another minor child.

She also revealed that Obert was neglecting his duties as a husband supposedly because he is now allegedly giving "all" the attention to the alleged mistress.

"The time I applied for maintenance I had two children. Now I had another child who needs support from his father.

The money ($650) that was granted before is no longer enough to cater for the three children's (needs) including their fees, clothes and food among other needs. I therefore apply for a variation upwards from $650 up to $980," reads her affidavit in part.

In response Obert, who said he moved out of the matrimonial home due to some marital indifference, courted his wife's anger when he offered $100 as upward variation so that the maintenance goes to $750 per month.

He also disputed that he was getting $1 000 per month saying his salary was commission-based, adding that  his company bought him a car and were deducting $300 from his salary every month.

In counter-attack fashion, Lindiwe laid bare her husband's intimate and steamy escapades with a workmate.

"I disagree with the $100 he offered as upward variation because I know he has a girlfriend and he bought her a car.

They work together with his girlfriend. He is also now drinking because of that girlfriend. He is very committed to her (at the expense of his family). The last time I confronted him over that girlfriend he assaulted me," said Lindiwe, adding that Obert deserted their matrimonial home when their minor child was three weeks old.

In her ruling the presiding magistrate Sharon Rosemani varied maintenance for the three children to $800 per month.

She, however, said Obert who is currently servicing his loan would be paying $700 starting end of January to July 2018 and should start paying $800 in August when he is done paying his loan.

"Respondent disputes saying he is struggling to pay $650. Due to the fact that he has moved out of the matrimonial home so he now has expenses of his own.

"I believe the best plan is for him to return home but he cannot be compelled. In my view both parties have valid points but money has to be increased for the minor child while at the same time taking into account his expenses," the magistrate's ruling reads in part.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - bmetro
More on: #Office, #Romance, #Kids

Comments

4rooms cowdray park new stands

Suzuki kei for sale

Threading beads

2roomed with separate bathroom and toilet with five rooms extension box.

Cowdray park 6roomed

Looking for a plot to rent

Thorngrove

Barham green 3bedroomed


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

$2 Sex workers fined $200 for bashing peeping tom

29 mins ago | 203 Views

LISTEN: Mugabe under house arrest, says Mujuru

1 hr ago | 2296 Views

Warning to the opposition:Beware of the enemy within

2 hrs ago | 469 Views

LISTEN: Mugabe confirms coup to Mujuru

2 hrs ago | 1970 Views

Mugabe, Mnangagwa must apologise or face ICC

2 hrs ago | 928 Views

Eric Knight bemoans lack of meaningful plans by opposition ahead of polls

3 hrs ago | 769 Views

Villagers in Filabusi deprived of rice aid after death of Councillor

3 hrs ago | 473 Views

'Betrayed and abandoned' Mugabe says sorry to sacked Mujuru

3 hrs ago | 1868 Views

Matabeleland and Midlands Genocide: 1980-1987 and beyond - Zanupf's Agenda in the region

3 hrs ago | 438 Views

Fidel Castro's eldest son kills himself

3 hrs ago | 1812 Views

Gukurahundi, Nyadzonya and the David Coltart apology

3 hrs ago | 502 Views

The regrouping of a Zanu-PF cabal

3 hrs ago | 2109 Views

Tsvangirai's ideals light up MDC rallies

4 hrs ago | 831 Views

Mashona vs AmaNdebele: A legacy of disgusting racism

4 hrs ago | 897 Views

Zimbabwean families in UK facing lobola nightmare

4 hrs ago | 1380 Views

This why children should not be Presidents

4 hrs ago | 1274 Views

Biti's policy ideas good for MDC Alliance

4 hrs ago | 491 Views

Ex Zipra cadre raps comrades who for another Zipra association

4 hrs ago | 352 Views

Man arrested in possession of Rhino tusks

4 hrs ago | 367 Views

Work starts on Harare-Beitbridge dualization

5 hrs ago | 1901 Views

Global banks shun 'high risk' Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 1141 Views

Dembare star fails SuperSport test

5 hrs ago | 789 Views

Mujuru stoned for meeting Mugabe

6 hrs ago | 2781 Views

Vendors attack MDC-T Councillors

6 hrs ago | 901 Views

'Mnangagwa must tame his dogs'

6 hrs ago | 1598 Views

Gukurahundi public hearings welcome - ZCGG

6 hrs ago | 406 Views

PM May's overdrive to re-engage vote rigging Zanu PF, are Brits on the wrong side of history, once again?

6 hrs ago | 666 Views

'Rift with Tsvangirai on alliance unresolved'

6 hrs ago | 682 Views

WATCH: More than a slip of Zanu-PF slogan

6 hrs ago | 916 Views

White farmers urged to apply for land leases

7 hrs ago | 770 Views

Senior CIO spies fired

7 hrs ago | 3965 Views

MDC-T chairperson quits politics

7 hrs ago | 2474 Views

Zec targets churches

7 hrs ago | 521 Views

Mugabe meets Mujuru, apologises

7 hrs ago | 7493 Views

'Stop interfering in MDC-T affairs'

7 hrs ago | 711 Views

Charumbira sucked into chieftainship wrangle

7 hrs ago | 801 Views

Mnangagwa guns for land barons

7 hrs ago | 1183 Views

Jonathan Moyo nails himself, Zanu-PF

7 hrs ago | 2378 Views

Madinda defends Mudzingwa exit

7 hrs ago | 568 Views

Mugabe ghost haunts police officer

7 hrs ago | 1119 Views

Teacher rapes pupil 4 times

7 hrs ago | 1057 Views

Bev, Gatsi square off at Mandisa

7 hrs ago | 343 Views

'Chiyangwa is a liability to the game'

7 hrs ago | 246 Views

Uncle acquitted of indecent assault charges

7 hrs ago | 226 Views

Granny 'weds' sweet boy

7 hrs ago | 4468 Views

Mnangagwa calls for patience with new administration

7 hrs ago | 428 Views

Fugitive murder suspect in court

7 hrs ago | 304 Views

Lightning bolt strikes MSU student dead

7 hrs ago | 714 Views

Sundowns set to lose Billiat for free

7 hrs ago | 672 Views

Econet dismisses social media reports on EcoCash

7 hrs ago | 325 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days