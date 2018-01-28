Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man accused of impregnating brother's lover

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
A BULAWAYO man was so enraged when his wife questioned him about his alleged illicit affair with his brother's lover that he even attempted to stab her.

Hubert Mutange from Nkulumane suburb reportedly vented his frustrations and anger on his wife Pedca Moyo by constantly harassing her if questioned about his bizarre relationship with Chipo Siziba.

The revelations are that some time last week Mutange came home as usual at midnight. Upon his arrival, Moyo asked him about his whereabouts as she was aware that Mutange was coming from seeing his brother's lover.

This did not go down well with Mutange who picked a knife and tried to stab Moyo who managed to escape.

Mutange appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Lungile Ncube facing physical assault charges.

According to a family member who asked for anonymity she said they all knew that Mutange was in a relationship with Siziba and there were even rumours that the two had children together.

Mutange denied the allegations that he was in love with Siziba but acknowledged knowing the rumour.

"I love my wife, Your Worship, and it is not true that I am in love with my brother's wife. My aunt is the one who is accusing me of bedding my brother's lover," he said.

Moyo told the court that Siziba was claiming that she had children with Mutange and they were destroying her marriage.

The two suddenly turned the court into a love lounge when they both cried explaining how much they loved each other.

The magistrate had the gallery in stitches when he asked him the reason why he bashed his wife if he was innocent and the rumours were not true.

In his defence Mutange apologised and promised that he was not going to do it again.

He was sentenced to 210 hours of community service.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - bmetro

Comments

Thorngrove

Suzuki kei for sale

2roomed with separate bathroom and toilet with five rooms extension box.

Vw lt 35

Cowdray park 6roomed

4rooms cowdray park new stands

Threading beads

Barham green 3bedroomed


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

$2 Sex workers fined $200 for bashing peeping tom

27 mins ago | 185 Views

LISTEN: Mugabe under house arrest, says Mujuru

1 hr ago | 2239 Views

Warning to the opposition:Beware of the enemy within

2 hrs ago | 457 Views

LISTEN: Mugabe confirms coup to Mujuru

2 hrs ago | 1940 Views

Mugabe, Mnangagwa must apologise or face ICC

2 hrs ago | 910 Views

Eric Knight bemoans lack of meaningful plans by opposition ahead of polls

3 hrs ago | 762 Views

Villagers in Filabusi deprived of rice aid after death of Councillor

3 hrs ago | 467 Views

'Betrayed and abandoned' Mugabe says sorry to sacked Mujuru

3 hrs ago | 1852 Views

Matabeleland and Midlands Genocide: 1980-1987 and beyond - Zanupf's Agenda in the region

3 hrs ago | 435 Views

Fidel Castro's eldest son kills himself

3 hrs ago | 1806 Views

Gukurahundi, Nyadzonya and the David Coltart apology

3 hrs ago | 500 Views

The regrouping of a Zanu-PF cabal

3 hrs ago | 2093 Views

Tsvangirai's ideals light up MDC rallies

4 hrs ago | 828 Views

Mashona vs AmaNdebele: A legacy of disgusting racism

4 hrs ago | 888 Views

Zimbabwean families in UK facing lobola nightmare

4 hrs ago | 1371 Views

This why children should not be Presidents

4 hrs ago | 1267 Views

Biti's policy ideas good for MDC Alliance

4 hrs ago | 487 Views

Ex Zipra cadre raps comrades who for another Zipra association

4 hrs ago | 352 Views

Man arrested in possession of Rhino tusks

4 hrs ago | 364 Views

Work starts on Harare-Beitbridge dualization

5 hrs ago | 1894 Views

Global banks shun 'high risk' Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 1133 Views

Dembare star fails SuperSport test

5 hrs ago | 789 Views

Mujuru stoned for meeting Mugabe

6 hrs ago | 2778 Views

Vendors attack MDC-T Councillors

6 hrs ago | 899 Views

'Mnangagwa must tame his dogs'

6 hrs ago | 1596 Views

Gukurahundi public hearings welcome - ZCGG

6 hrs ago | 406 Views

PM May's overdrive to re-engage vote rigging Zanu PF, are Brits on the wrong side of history, once again?

6 hrs ago | 665 Views

'Rift with Tsvangirai on alliance unresolved'

6 hrs ago | 682 Views

WATCH: More than a slip of Zanu-PF slogan

6 hrs ago | 916 Views

White farmers urged to apply for land leases

7 hrs ago | 770 Views

Senior CIO spies fired

7 hrs ago | 3958 Views

MDC-T chairperson quits politics

7 hrs ago | 2471 Views

Zec targets churches

7 hrs ago | 521 Views

Mugabe meets Mujuru, apologises

7 hrs ago | 7462 Views

'Stop interfering in MDC-T affairs'

7 hrs ago | 711 Views

Charumbira sucked into chieftainship wrangle

7 hrs ago | 801 Views

Mnangagwa guns for land barons

7 hrs ago | 1181 Views

Jonathan Moyo nails himself, Zanu-PF

7 hrs ago | 2378 Views

Madinda defends Mudzingwa exit

7 hrs ago | 565 Views

Mugabe ghost haunts police officer

7 hrs ago | 1116 Views

Teacher rapes pupil 4 times

7 hrs ago | 1053 Views

Bev, Gatsi square off at Mandisa

7 hrs ago | 343 Views

'Chiyangwa is a liability to the game'

7 hrs ago | 246 Views

Uncle acquitted of indecent assault charges

7 hrs ago | 226 Views

Granny 'weds' sweet boy

7 hrs ago | 4463 Views

Mnangagwa calls for patience with new administration

7 hrs ago | 427 Views

Fugitive murder suspect in court

7 hrs ago | 304 Views

Lightning bolt strikes MSU student dead

7 hrs ago | 712 Views

Sundowns set to lose Billiat for free

7 hrs ago | 672 Views

Econet dismisses social media reports on EcoCash

7 hrs ago | 325 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days