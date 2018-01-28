Man accused of impregnating brother's lover

News / National

by Staff reporter

A BULAWAYO man was so enraged when his wife questioned him about his alleged illicit affair with his brother's lover that he even attempted to stab her.Hubert Mutange from Nkulumane suburb reportedly vented his frustrations and anger on his wife Pedca Moyo by constantly harassing her if questioned about his bizarre relationship with Chipo Siziba.The revelations are that some time last week Mutange came home as usual at midnight. Upon his arrival, Moyo asked him about his whereabouts as she was aware that Mutange was coming from seeing his brother's lover.This did not go down well with Mutange who picked a knife and tried to stab Moyo who managed to escape.Mutange appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Lungile Ncube facing physical assault charges.According to a family member who asked for anonymity she said they all knew that Mutange was in a relationship with Siziba and there were even rumours that the two had children together.Mutange denied the allegations that he was in love with Siziba but acknowledged knowing the rumour."I love my wife, Your Worship, and it is not true that I am in love with my brother's wife. My aunt is the one who is accusing me of bedding my brother's lover," he said.Moyo told the court that Siziba was claiming that she had children with Mutange and they were destroying her marriage.The two suddenly turned the court into a love lounge when they both cried explaining how much they loved each other.The magistrate had the gallery in stitches when he asked him the reason why he bashed his wife if he was innocent and the rumours were not true.In his defence Mutange apologised and promised that he was not going to do it again.He was sentenced to 210 hours of community service.