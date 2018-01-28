Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Jail me please, thief begs magistrate

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
A PLUMTREE man who was nabbed for stealing property worth $4 000 has asked the magistrate to send him to the slammer because he cannot afford to pay back what he stole.

Mthandazo Moyo (29) of no fixed abode's stealing escapade ended after one of his victims from whom he had stolen property worth $125 identified him through the shoe prints his shoes left imprinted in the yard.

His arrest led the police to clearing several cases of unlawful entry and theft which were happening in Plumtree since November last year.

He pleaded not guilty to four counts but was convicted by Plumtree resident magistrate Taurai Manwere.

He was sentenced to 48 months in prison of which 12 months were conditionally suspended for five years. In addition another six months were suspended on condition he pays restitution of $600 to the complainants.

Moyo will serve an effective 30-month jail term.

After receiving his sentence he pleaded with the court not to suspend anything for restitution arguing that he wanted to serve the sentence once since he could not raise the money.

"Your worship, why don't you send me at once to prison than to have me come back here again because I won't be able to raise the amount which is needed for restitution? It's better I go to prison without thinking of coming back here," he said.

Prosecutor Elisha Mazorodze told the court that on 30 November last year, Moyo went to Misheck Gumbo's house at around 2am and broke into his room while he was asleep.

He stole clothes worth $125 and went away.

However, the following morning, Gumbo discovered Moyo's shoe prints in his yard and followed them until he lost track in the bush.

On the same day, he went for a beer drink at Mupandawana Bottle Store in the town where Moyo was also drinking beer.

Gumbo discovered that the shoes the thief wore had imprints similar to those he saw at his home.

He went and advised the police but Moyo could not be located.

Ten days later, he received information about property stashed in a bushy area near Omadu Hotel and he recovered his property and other gadgets which included laptops.

Gumbo took the property to Plumtree Hotel for safekeeping and a manhunt led to Moyo's arrest while on a drinking spree, leading to the recovery of property worth $3 200.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - bmetro
More on: #Jail, #Magistrate, #Court

Comments

Thorngrove

Looking for a plot to rent

Vw lt 35

2roomed with separate bathroom and toilet with five rooms extension box.

4rooms cowdray park new stands

Suzuki kei for sale

Threading beads

Barham green 3bedroomed


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

$2 Sex workers fined $200 for bashing peeping tom

41 mins ago | 337 Views

LISTEN: Mugabe under house arrest, says Mujuru

2 hrs ago | 2617 Views

Warning to the opposition:Beware of the enemy within

2 hrs ago | 524 Views

LISTEN: Mugabe confirms coup to Mujuru

2 hrs ago | 2187 Views

Mugabe, Mnangagwa must apologise or face ICC

2 hrs ago | 1009 Views

Eric Knight bemoans lack of meaningful plans by opposition ahead of polls

3 hrs ago | 814 Views

Villagers in Filabusi deprived of rice aid after death of Councillor

3 hrs ago | 499 Views

'Betrayed and abandoned' Mugabe says sorry to sacked Mujuru

3 hrs ago | 1934 Views

Matabeleland and Midlands Genocide: 1980-1987 and beyond - Zanupf's Agenda in the region

3 hrs ago | 462 Views

Fidel Castro's eldest son kills himself

3 hrs ago | 1884 Views

Gukurahundi, Nyadzonya and the David Coltart apology

4 hrs ago | 517 Views

The regrouping of a Zanu-PF cabal

4 hrs ago | 2197 Views

Tsvangirai's ideals light up MDC rallies

4 hrs ago | 859 Views

Mashona vs AmaNdebele: A legacy of disgusting racism

4 hrs ago | 933 Views

Zimbabwean families in UK facing lobola nightmare

4 hrs ago | 1427 Views

This why children should not be Presidents

4 hrs ago | 1307 Views

Biti's policy ideas good for MDC Alliance

4 hrs ago | 505 Views

Ex Zipra cadre raps comrades who for another Zipra association

4 hrs ago | 366 Views

Man arrested in possession of Rhino tusks

4 hrs ago | 378 Views

Work starts on Harare-Beitbridge dualization

5 hrs ago | 1951 Views

Global banks shun 'high risk' Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 1166 Views

Dembare star fails SuperSport test

6 hrs ago | 802 Views

Mujuru stoned for meeting Mugabe

6 hrs ago | 2821 Views

Vendors attack MDC-T Councillors

6 hrs ago | 908 Views

'Mnangagwa must tame his dogs'

6 hrs ago | 1614 Views

Gukurahundi public hearings welcome - ZCGG

6 hrs ago | 408 Views

PM May's overdrive to re-engage vote rigging Zanu PF, are Brits on the wrong side of history, once again?

6 hrs ago | 682 Views

'Rift with Tsvangirai on alliance unresolved'

6 hrs ago | 686 Views

WATCH: More than a slip of Zanu-PF slogan

6 hrs ago | 928 Views

White farmers urged to apply for land leases

7 hrs ago | 774 Views

Senior CIO spies fired

7 hrs ago | 4000 Views

MDC-T chairperson quits politics

7 hrs ago | 2495 Views

Zec targets churches

7 hrs ago | 524 Views

Mugabe meets Mujuru, apologises

7 hrs ago | 7634 Views

'Stop interfering in MDC-T affairs'

7 hrs ago | 712 Views

Charumbira sucked into chieftainship wrangle

7 hrs ago | 808 Views

Mnangagwa guns for land barons

7 hrs ago | 1195 Views

Jonathan Moyo nails himself, Zanu-PF

7 hrs ago | 2401 Views

Madinda defends Mudzingwa exit

7 hrs ago | 581 Views

Mugabe ghost haunts police officer

7 hrs ago | 1121 Views

Teacher rapes pupil 4 times

7 hrs ago | 1069 Views

Bev, Gatsi square off at Mandisa

7 hrs ago | 347 Views

'Chiyangwa is a liability to the game'

7 hrs ago | 246 Views

Uncle acquitted of indecent assault charges

7 hrs ago | 230 Views

Granny 'weds' sweet boy

7 hrs ago | 4573 Views

Mnangagwa calls for patience with new administration

7 hrs ago | 436 Views

Fugitive murder suspect in court

7 hrs ago | 309 Views

Lightning bolt strikes MSU student dead

7 hrs ago | 728 Views

Sundowns set to lose Billiat for free

7 hrs ago | 676 Views

Econet dismisses social media reports on EcoCash

7 hrs ago | 328 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days