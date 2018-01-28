Chipanga's application dismissed

News / National

by Staff reporter

Former Zanu-PF youth leader Kudzanayi Chipanga's application for relaxation of bail conditions was yesterday dismissed by a Harare magistrate.Mrs Rumbidzai Mugwagwa advised Chipanga to approach the High Court.She said it was the High Court that had granted him bail and the same court should make a decision on the matter.Chipanga was granted $500 bail by the High Court and ordered to report twice times a day at Borrowdale Police Station until his case was finalised.He was also ordered to surrender his travel documents and not to interfere with witnesses.Chipanga was represented by Professor Lovemore Madhuku and wanted the court to order him to report once a week at the police station.Chipanga is facing charges of publishing or communicating false statements prejudicial to the State as defined in Section 31 (a) (iii) of the Criminal (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9.23, or alternatively causing disaffection among the police force or defence forces as defined in Section 30 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.The charges arose from a Press conference on November 14, 2017, where he accused the then Zimbabwe Defence Forces Commander General Constantino Chiwenga of stealing money realised from diamond mining in Marange.