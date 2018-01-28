Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Rains come late, no hope for crops'

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
A SENIOR agronomist in Manicaland has expressed pessimism that the rains received starting on Wednesday will do much to rejuvenate crops and improve yields.

Provincial agriculture extension officer (Manicaland) Mrs Phillipa Rwambiwa said the damage has already been done and farmers without irrigation and in the rain shadow of regions three, four and five can hardly salvage anything from their field though the rains are welcome. Mrs Rwambiwa said chances of increased rainfall in the province will be a welcome development, particularly in the southern parts where low rainfall resulted in delays in planting and crop moisture stress.

In areas such as Makoni South, Marange, Nyanga South and North, Birchenough, Lowveld, Buhera, Chimanimani and Makoni North crops had already wilted due to the prevailing dry spell. Reports indicate that low rainfall has resulted in deterioration of grazing pasture for livestock in several areas across the province. Mrs Rwambiwa said even the small grains which are usually revered for their resistance, died in the scotching heat.

The province last received rains late December 2017, and what followed was an arid spell which burnt the early planted crops. She expressed fears that the rains have come a little bit late as the mid-season drought had already caused cereal crops succumb to harsh arid conditions before reaching maturity.

"In natural regions three, four and five the crop is bad and struggling after very little or no rain was received. The areas covering larger parts of Mutare, Buhera, Chinaminani, Makoni South and North, and the Lowveld received erratic rains and the crop, including the small grains, cannot be salvaged.

"With the coming of the rains, the crop leaves may look green, but in terms of productivity there will be nothing to talk of. The other thing is lack of uniformity in rainfall patterns. The showers are not evenly distributed, and the situation in Mutare might not be replicated in Chipinge or Buhera districts," said Mrs Rwambiwa, adding that the situation was dire in all communal areas across the province.

She said rains in these areas can only help to improve grazing pastures and water bodies for gardening and domestic purposes. Mrs Rwambiwa said the rains might still be beneficial in ecological region one and two and improve grazing pastures, water levels in reservoirs and land preparation for the winter crop.

Regions one and two cover some belts in Headlands, Odzi, Vumba, Nyazura, parts of Nyanga, Mutasa and Mutare (a smaller part) and can still salvage a reasonable harvest if it rains now. These regions have received normal better rains and the crop and livestock were still in fair state.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - manicapost
More on: #Rains, #Crops, #Late

Comments

Suzuki kei for sale

Cowdray park 6roomed

Thorngrove

Vw lt 35

4rooms cowdray park new stands

Barham green 3bedroomed

Looking for a plot to rent

2roomed with separate bathroom and toilet with five rooms extension box.


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

$2 Sex workers fined $200 for bashing peeping tom

44 mins ago | 380 Views

LISTEN: Mugabe under house arrest, says Mujuru

2 hrs ago | 2706 Views

Warning to the opposition:Beware of the enemy within

2 hrs ago | 542 Views

LISTEN: Mugabe confirms coup to Mujuru

2 hrs ago | 2228 Views

Mugabe, Mnangagwa must apologise or face ICC

2 hrs ago | 1030 Views

Eric Knight bemoans lack of meaningful plans by opposition ahead of polls

3 hrs ago | 818 Views

Villagers in Filabusi deprived of rice aid after death of Councillor

3 hrs ago | 502 Views

'Betrayed and abandoned' Mugabe says sorry to sacked Mujuru

3 hrs ago | 1951 Views

Matabeleland and Midlands Genocide: 1980-1987 and beyond - Zanupf's Agenda in the region

3 hrs ago | 465 Views

Fidel Castro's eldest son kills himself

4 hrs ago | 1898 Views

Gukurahundi, Nyadzonya and the David Coltart apology

4 hrs ago | 518 Views

The regrouping of a Zanu-PF cabal

4 hrs ago | 2218 Views

Tsvangirai's ideals light up MDC rallies

4 hrs ago | 866 Views

Mashona vs AmaNdebele: A legacy of disgusting racism

4 hrs ago | 950 Views

Zimbabwean families in UK facing lobola nightmare

4 hrs ago | 1437 Views

This why children should not be Presidents

4 hrs ago | 1318 Views

Biti's policy ideas good for MDC Alliance

4 hrs ago | 508 Views

Ex Zipra cadre raps comrades who for another Zipra association

4 hrs ago | 369 Views

Man arrested in possession of Rhino tusks

4 hrs ago | 380 Views

Work starts on Harare-Beitbridge dualization

5 hrs ago | 1960 Views

Global banks shun 'high risk' Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 1171 Views

Dembare star fails SuperSport test

6 hrs ago | 805 Views

Mujuru stoned for meeting Mugabe

6 hrs ago | 2825 Views

Vendors attack MDC-T Councillors

6 hrs ago | 911 Views

'Mnangagwa must tame his dogs'

6 hrs ago | 1618 Views

Gukurahundi public hearings welcome - ZCGG

6 hrs ago | 408 Views

PM May's overdrive to re-engage vote rigging Zanu PF, are Brits on the wrong side of history, once again?

6 hrs ago | 684 Views

'Rift with Tsvangirai on alliance unresolved'

6 hrs ago | 687 Views

WATCH: More than a slip of Zanu-PF slogan

6 hrs ago | 935 Views

White farmers urged to apply for land leases

7 hrs ago | 776 Views

Senior CIO spies fired

7 hrs ago | 4009 Views

MDC-T chairperson quits politics

7 hrs ago | 2496 Views

Zec targets churches

7 hrs ago | 524 Views

Mugabe meets Mujuru, apologises

7 hrs ago | 7666 Views

'Stop interfering in MDC-T affairs'

7 hrs ago | 714 Views

Charumbira sucked into chieftainship wrangle

7 hrs ago | 808 Views

Mnangagwa guns for land barons

7 hrs ago | 1200 Views

Jonathan Moyo nails himself, Zanu-PF

7 hrs ago | 2406 Views

Madinda defends Mudzingwa exit

7 hrs ago | 582 Views

Mugabe ghost haunts police officer

7 hrs ago | 1125 Views

Teacher rapes pupil 4 times

7 hrs ago | 1070 Views

Bev, Gatsi square off at Mandisa

7 hrs ago | 348 Views

'Chiyangwa is a liability to the game'

7 hrs ago | 247 Views

Uncle acquitted of indecent assault charges

7 hrs ago | 230 Views

Granny 'weds' sweet boy

7 hrs ago | 4586 Views

Mnangagwa calls for patience with new administration

7 hrs ago | 437 Views

Fugitive murder suspect in court

7 hrs ago | 310 Views

Lightning bolt strikes MSU student dead

7 hrs ago | 730 Views

Sundowns set to lose Billiat for free

7 hrs ago | 676 Views

Econet dismisses social media reports on EcoCash

7 hrs ago | 329 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days