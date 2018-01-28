Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Businessman's wife lays kidnapping charges against Chihuri

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
Wife of Harare businessman Bigboy Pachirera, Marygold, yesterday laid criminal charges of kidnapping and robbery against former police Commissioner-General Augustine Chihuri at Marlborough Police Station under RRB 3448723.

Marygold is alleging that she was kidnapped by police officers - Nemaisa, Nxumalo and Jachi - who sexually harassed and threatened her to disclose the whereabouts of a Jeep Cherokee and Mercedez Benz belonging to her husband.

The vehicles were reportedly registered in Marygold's name and her daughter.

Chihuri is fighting a $3 million lawsuit from the businessman for allegedly forcibly taking his luxurious vehicles and properties.

It is believed that during the ordeal, Nemaisa summoned Marygold's lawyer Mr Rungano Mahuni to CID Morris Depot, where the businessman's wife was still in police custody.

Mr Mahuni was ordered to cooperate with the gun-toting police officers or risk being hurt.

The serious allegations against Chihuri and the police officers are contained in a recent letter written by Mr Mahuni — on behalf of the businessman — to Chihuri.

"I managed to contact Deputy Commissioner-General (Josephine) Shambare and we were called at Police General Headquarters," he alleged. "I was told that the matter was serious because it involved the "boss" and that we should comply with every directive for our safety.

"We went to Kambanje where they took the Jeep and Mercedes Benz, which was kept at a friend's house."

Mr Mahuni dismissed the assertion that Pachirera voluntarily gave up his Highfield property to Chihuri as "compensation for stealing from him".

He said the letter was contrived by senior police officers.

In fact, Mr Mahuni said in the letter that Senior Assistant Commissioner Godfrey Munyonga instructed CID Serious Fraud Section police officers to dictate a letter to "mend" the broken relationship.

"Mr Manyonga was your point man and was instrumental in the execution of the criminal acts," he said. "My client denies all allegations levelled against him as malicious.

"In fact, my client made it clear that he was unwilling to surrender his property to Chihuri. In regards to the Highfield house, the preamble states that my client owed $20 000. What happened to the balance of the house, which was worth $50 000?

"Your office prepared the agreement of sale without the input of my client."

Source - the herald
More on: #Chihuri, #Court, #ZRP

Comments

