Macheso begins recording new album

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
Sungura musician Alick Macheso's has announced his return from his annual break with some slots at his studio where he is recording songs for the coming album to be released end of March.

Macheso spent two weeks at his farm in Chivhu during the break and came back last week to lay ground for the new album. The album is being recorded at his Alema Studios in Chitungwiza. His publicist Tich Makahamadze said his boss is now back and has already hit the ground in preparation of the new album to be released in March.

"They have already polished few areas that were left last year and the recording has begun. Of course last year we failed to beat the target but definitely this March our album is coming," he said.

Makahamadze said they have already purchased all the necessary requirements for the production of the new album.

"We will have meetings with our stakeholders in the coming week so that we finalise on the date and all the modalities for the launch," he said.

He said they will be having two shows a week, giving time for the musician to polish the new project. This time around, unlike on his previous album "Tsoka Dzerwendo", producer Bothwell Nyamondera will work with the musician from the beginning of the project.

Some of the new songs being played at live shows from the coming album are "Kudzwai", "Ruregerero" and "Wandisiya Ndiri Mupenyu". Meanwhile the musician performs in Chegutu tonight and on Sunday he performs at Zebra Valley in Mbare.

"That is our line up for the weekend and we will be performing these new songs to our fans," he said.

Makahamadze said they will be adopting new strategies in order to give fans new stage works.

"Creativity is the best thing we can do to provide fans with value for their money. I am happy that the guys are in the mood after the break," he said.

Source - the herald
