Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

New ZEC chair promises credible elections

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
Newly appointed Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba pledged to deliver a free and credible election yesterday soon after she took her oaths of loyalty and office before President Emmerson Mnangagwa at State House.

Justice Chigumba's swearing in followed her appointment to the post on Wednesday to take over from Justice Rita Makarau who resigned in December last year.

President Mnangagwa appointed Justice Chigumba after consultations with the Judicial Service Commission and Parliament's Committee on Standing Rules and Orders as required by the Constitution.

Addressing journalists soon after taking her oaths, Justice Chigumba said it was an honour to be appointed to the post.

"It is an honour to be asked to serve one's country in this capacity as the chairperson of Zec and I promise the Zimbabwean people that I will deliver a free, fair and credible election," she said.

Justice Chigumba said she was unfazed by the task ahead as the law was clear as set out in the Constitution.
"I can never be daunted when the law is set because my mandate is very clear: It's just to administer the law, to apply the law which exists and as a judge, I do that on a daily basis, so there is nothing daunting," she said.

"The Zec is an administrative body and its mandate emanates from the Constitution of Zimbabwe and the Electoral Act and what the Commission needs to do is clearly set out in terms of the law, and my mandate is just to be an umpire and ensure that there is fairness in the process of Zimbabweans electing their leaders.

"It's a clear mandate and I intend to discharge it fully."

Justice Chigumba said she would look at concerns raised by some political parties and civil society on electoral processes to ensure a credible election this year.

"Certainly, we will look at all those issues and do our best because it is our intention to deliver a credible election," she said.

Justice Chigumba said she would ensure that the on-going voter registration exercise produced a credible voters' roll that will produce an undisputed election.

Justice Chigumba obtained her law degree in the United Kingdom in 1994 and upon graduation from her studies she joined Gollop and Blank law firm the same year.

She practiced as a lawyer for six years before joining PG Industries as assistant company secretary and later formed her own law firm.

Justice Chigumba joined the Ministry of Justice, Parliamentary and Legal Affairs as a magistrate in 2004 and served as a resident magistrate and provincial magistrate before being seconded to work as a senior professional research assistant in the Office of the Chief Justice.

She was sworn in as Justice of the High Court in December, 2012.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle

Comments

2roomed with separate bathroom and toilet with five rooms extension box.

Suzuki kei for sale

Looking for a plot to rent

Threading beads

Thorngrove

4rooms cowdray park new stands

Cowdray park 6roomed

Vw lt 35


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

$2 Sex workers fined $200 for bashing peeping tom

39 mins ago | 315 Views

LISTEN: Mugabe under house arrest, says Mujuru

2 hrs ago | 2572 Views

Warning to the opposition:Beware of the enemy within

2 hrs ago | 515 Views

LISTEN: Mugabe confirms coup to Mujuru

2 hrs ago | 2155 Views

Mugabe, Mnangagwa must apologise or face ICC

2 hrs ago | 997 Views

Eric Knight bemoans lack of meaningful plans by opposition ahead of polls

3 hrs ago | 809 Views

Villagers in Filabusi deprived of rice aid after death of Councillor

3 hrs ago | 496 Views

'Betrayed and abandoned' Mugabe says sorry to sacked Mujuru

3 hrs ago | 1927 Views

Matabeleland and Midlands Genocide: 1980-1987 and beyond - Zanupf's Agenda in the region

3 hrs ago | 458 Views

Fidel Castro's eldest son kills himself

3 hrs ago | 1874 Views

Gukurahundi, Nyadzonya and the David Coltart apology

4 hrs ago | 513 Views

The regrouping of a Zanu-PF cabal

4 hrs ago | 2182 Views

Tsvangirai's ideals light up MDC rallies

4 hrs ago | 856 Views

Mashona vs AmaNdebele: A legacy of disgusting racism

4 hrs ago | 932 Views

Zimbabwean families in UK facing lobola nightmare

4 hrs ago | 1420 Views

This why children should not be Presidents

4 hrs ago | 1303 Views

Biti's policy ideas good for MDC Alliance

4 hrs ago | 503 Views

Ex Zipra cadre raps comrades who for another Zipra association

4 hrs ago | 365 Views

Man arrested in possession of Rhino tusks

4 hrs ago | 375 Views

Work starts on Harare-Beitbridge dualization

5 hrs ago | 1944 Views

Global banks shun 'high risk' Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 1163 Views

Dembare star fails SuperSport test

6 hrs ago | 799 Views

Mujuru stoned for meeting Mugabe

6 hrs ago | 2812 Views

Vendors attack MDC-T Councillors

6 hrs ago | 908 Views

'Mnangagwa must tame his dogs'

6 hrs ago | 1613 Views

Gukurahundi public hearings welcome - ZCGG

6 hrs ago | 408 Views

PM May's overdrive to re-engage vote rigging Zanu PF, are Brits on the wrong side of history, once again?

6 hrs ago | 681 Views

'Rift with Tsvangirai on alliance unresolved'

6 hrs ago | 685 Views

WATCH: More than a slip of Zanu-PF slogan

6 hrs ago | 926 Views

White farmers urged to apply for land leases

7 hrs ago | 772 Views

Senior CIO spies fired

7 hrs ago | 3990 Views

MDC-T chairperson quits politics

7 hrs ago | 2490 Views

Zec targets churches

7 hrs ago | 524 Views

Mugabe meets Mujuru, apologises

7 hrs ago | 7610 Views

'Stop interfering in MDC-T affairs'

7 hrs ago | 712 Views

Charumbira sucked into chieftainship wrangle

7 hrs ago | 807 Views

Mnangagwa guns for land barons

7 hrs ago | 1194 Views

Jonathan Moyo nails himself, Zanu-PF

7 hrs ago | 2398 Views

Madinda defends Mudzingwa exit

7 hrs ago | 579 Views

Mugabe ghost haunts police officer

7 hrs ago | 1121 Views

Teacher rapes pupil 4 times

7 hrs ago | 1067 Views

Bev, Gatsi square off at Mandisa

7 hrs ago | 345 Views

'Chiyangwa is a liability to the game'

7 hrs ago | 246 Views

Uncle acquitted of indecent assault charges

7 hrs ago | 230 Views

Granny 'weds' sweet boy

7 hrs ago | 4560 Views

Mnangagwa calls for patience with new administration

7 hrs ago | 436 Views

Fugitive murder suspect in court

7 hrs ago | 309 Views

Lightning bolt strikes MSU student dead

7 hrs ago | 724 Views

Sundowns set to lose Billiat for free

7 hrs ago | 676 Views

Econet dismisses social media reports on EcoCash

7 hrs ago | 328 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days