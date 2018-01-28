Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

New police boss flexes muscle

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
The wheels of justice finally moved on Wednesday after police officers escorted the Sheriff of the High Court to evict four A2 farmers who had illegally occupied Watermount Estate, on the outskirts of Harare, more than a year after the High Court gave the eviction order.

Documents seen by NewsDay showed that the Sheriff had failed to evict the farmers, as there was no police escort. It was only after the intervention of acting Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga that the wheels moved faster.

In a letter dated January 17, 2018, to Watermount Estate lawyers Nyamayaro, Makanza & Bakasa, Matanga pledged to provide police escort to the Sheriff.

"Be advised that I have directed Officer Commanding Police Mashonaland East province to avail police officers who will escort the Sheriff to execute court order HC2100/16 on behalf of your client. Thank you for bringing the case to our attention," the acting police boss wrote.

The lawyers had written to Matanga's office that the Sheriff had tried to evict the illegal occupants, but faced resistance.

The Sheriff's Office had also written to Matanga to provide the escort.

In a letter dated December 19, Sheriff Macduff Madega appealed to Matanga to provide the police escort.

"Notice was duly issued in terms of the law on the February 1, 2017 and police escort was requested from the Officer in Charge Juru Police Station soon thereafter. The request was submitted in March 2017 and has not been fulfilled to date," Madega wrote.

"We attempted to execute our mandate in the absence of police escort on December 13, 2017 and December 14, 2017 and faced resistance from the occupants at the address of service."

Madega asked Matanga to intervene in the interest of justice, as the matter "has been in abeyance for too long".

Watermount had obtained a High Court order in 2016 against Ephraim Nhamo and the Lands minister ordering them and all persons claiming through them to be ejected from the remainder of Craig Crag Estate measuring 600,6998 hectares and Lot 1 of East Anglia of the Craig of Crag measuring 13,6998 hectares.

The two pieces of land along the Harare-Mutoko Highway were held under Deed of Transfer No 8745/98, which was occupied by Nhamo and the Minister of Lands and Rural Resettlement.

The land was gazetted and acquired by government in 2005. It was then allocated to four A2 farmers. Watermount approached the Administrative Court in 2005, which ruled in its favour, setting aside the notice to gazette the land.

A 2016 High Court ruling ordered the four farmers to leave the land on or before February 28, 2017, "failing which the Sheriff for Zimbabwe, with the assistance of the police, shall evict them and the cost of the eviction shall be borne by the applicant".

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday
More on: #Police, #Boss, #Muscles

Comments

2roomed with separate bathroom and toilet with five rooms extension box.

Suzuki kei for sale

Looking for a plot to rent

Threading beads

Thorngrove

4rooms cowdray park new stands

Cowdray park 6roomed

Vw lt 35


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

$2 Sex workers fined $200 for bashing peeping tom

40 mins ago | 324 Views

LISTEN: Mugabe under house arrest, says Mujuru

2 hrs ago | 2588 Views

Warning to the opposition:Beware of the enemy within

2 hrs ago | 515 Views

LISTEN: Mugabe confirms coup to Mujuru

2 hrs ago | 2163 Views

Mugabe, Mnangagwa must apologise or face ICC

2 hrs ago | 997 Views

Eric Knight bemoans lack of meaningful plans by opposition ahead of polls

3 hrs ago | 812 Views

Villagers in Filabusi deprived of rice aid after death of Councillor

3 hrs ago | 497 Views

'Betrayed and abandoned' Mugabe says sorry to sacked Mujuru

3 hrs ago | 1930 Views

Matabeleland and Midlands Genocide: 1980-1987 and beyond - Zanupf's Agenda in the region

3 hrs ago | 460 Views

Fidel Castro's eldest son kills himself

3 hrs ago | 1877 Views

Gukurahundi, Nyadzonya and the David Coltart apology

4 hrs ago | 516 Views

The regrouping of a Zanu-PF cabal

4 hrs ago | 2185 Views

Tsvangirai's ideals light up MDC rallies

4 hrs ago | 858 Views

Mashona vs AmaNdebele: A legacy of disgusting racism

4 hrs ago | 932 Views

Zimbabwean families in UK facing lobola nightmare

4 hrs ago | 1422 Views

This why children should not be Presidents

4 hrs ago | 1303 Views

Biti's policy ideas good for MDC Alliance

4 hrs ago | 503 Views

Ex Zipra cadre raps comrades who for another Zipra association

4 hrs ago | 365 Views

Man arrested in possession of Rhino tusks

4 hrs ago | 376 Views

Work starts on Harare-Beitbridge dualization

5 hrs ago | 1947 Views

Global banks shun 'high risk' Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 1164 Views

Dembare star fails SuperSport test

6 hrs ago | 801 Views

Mujuru stoned for meeting Mugabe

6 hrs ago | 2817 Views

Vendors attack MDC-T Councillors

6 hrs ago | 908 Views

'Mnangagwa must tame his dogs'

6 hrs ago | 1613 Views

Gukurahundi public hearings welcome - ZCGG

6 hrs ago | 408 Views

PM May's overdrive to re-engage vote rigging Zanu PF, are Brits on the wrong side of history, once again?

6 hrs ago | 682 Views

'Rift with Tsvangirai on alliance unresolved'

6 hrs ago | 686 Views

WATCH: More than a slip of Zanu-PF slogan

6 hrs ago | 926 Views

White farmers urged to apply for land leases

7 hrs ago | 772 Views

Senior CIO spies fired

7 hrs ago | 3995 Views

MDC-T chairperson quits politics

7 hrs ago | 2495 Views

Zec targets churches

7 hrs ago | 524 Views

Mugabe meets Mujuru, apologises

7 hrs ago | 7617 Views

'Stop interfering in MDC-T affairs'

7 hrs ago | 712 Views

Charumbira sucked into chieftainship wrangle

7 hrs ago | 807 Views

Mnangagwa guns for land barons

7 hrs ago | 1195 Views

Jonathan Moyo nails himself, Zanu-PF

7 hrs ago | 2398 Views

Madinda defends Mudzingwa exit

7 hrs ago | 580 Views

Mugabe ghost haunts police officer

7 hrs ago | 1121 Views

Teacher rapes pupil 4 times

7 hrs ago | 1067 Views

Bev, Gatsi square off at Mandisa

7 hrs ago | 346 Views

'Chiyangwa is a liability to the game'

7 hrs ago | 246 Views

Uncle acquitted of indecent assault charges

7 hrs ago | 230 Views

Granny 'weds' sweet boy

7 hrs ago | 4561 Views

Mnangagwa calls for patience with new administration

7 hrs ago | 436 Views

Fugitive murder suspect in court

7 hrs ago | 309 Views

Lightning bolt strikes MSU student dead

7 hrs ago | 725 Views

Sundowns set to lose Billiat for free

7 hrs ago | 676 Views

Econet dismisses social media reports on EcoCash

7 hrs ago | 328 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days