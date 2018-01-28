BCC launches 2nd phase of Rapid Results Initiative

News / National

by Staff reporter

Bulawayo City Council has launched its second 100 days of the Rapid Results Initiative (RRI) with the servicing of stands, rehabilitation of roads and the commencement of the Egodini Mall project being the local authority's priorities.The council's first RRI ran from October 6 to December 5 while the second 100 days initiative will run from January 8 to April 7.The main thrust of the exercise is to expedite projects and programmes affecting service delivery and to ensure the ease of doing business.Outlining the targets of the second 100-day cycle on Wednesday, the acting deputy director in the Engineering Services Department Engineer Wisdom Siziba said the Egodini project is among their priority projects."Under the town planning projects the commencement of the Egodini Mall project is one of our priority projects for the second phase of the 100 days of the RRI exercise which begins on Thursday next week. We have since officially handed over the site to the contractor and we're ready for work to begin," he said."We're also looking at the regularisation of Emthunzini Township layout. The layouts have already been submitted to the director of physical planning."Eng Siziba said in terms of servicing of stands, council plans to service 1 102 stands by April 7, with Emganwini, Magwegwe West and Luveve 5 being the targeted areas."For our road rehabilitation programme, work has already started to reseal a 5km road, reconstruct a 3km road and put road marking on a 20km road in different areas of the city."The 100-day programme will also see council reducing sewer spillages into the environment and the connection of a total of 1 007 properties to sewer. We have engaged a private contractor to deal with problematic sewers and a tender has been prepared for the procurement of materials," said Eng Siziba.He said street lighting was also part of their 100-day programme, with 100 tower lights and five solar powered traffic lights expected to be erected in different parts of the city.The cycle, Eng Siziba added, will also see council constructing medicine store rooms and Magwegwe Clinic, refurbishing Entumbane Library as well as improving grave management control at the city's cemeteries.Addressing residents during the launch of the second RRI, Bulawayo Mayor Councillor Martin Moyo said this year, the council's projects were concentrating on municipal services such as water, roads, sanitation, housing and to ensure ease of doing business for its stakeholders."As a city we have values that include integrity, transparency, accountability, efficiency, consultation, equal opportunity, environmental friendliness and responsiveness."These values help us identify ourselves as a city and to have a vision. As we do business with various stakeholders and engage the public on various issues, we are guided by our values as a city. They play an integral role in guiding the decision-making processes and implementation," said Councillor Moyo."The RRI helps avail equal opportunities to the residents of Bulawayo. The initiative goes a long way in improving the participation of residents and stakeholders in the city's projects. "It represents an opportunity for stakeholders to show their confidence and trust in their local authority. Let's build our beautiful Bulawayo together," said Clr Moro.