One killed, several injured in bus accident

News / National

by Staff reporter

ONE person died on the spot while several others were injured when the bus they were travelling in veered off the road and landed on its side along the Bulawayo-Gwanda Road near Esigodini.The bus which was travelling to Masvingo from Bulawayo veered of the road at the escarpment popularly known as "Danger" at about 5PM.When a Chronicle news crew arrived at the scene at about 6:30PM, two of the passengers who were seriously injured had been taken to the United Bulawayo Hospitals while the rest of the injured had been rushed to Esigodini District Hospital.A few passengers who escaped unhurt were milling around the bus.Bulawayo Fire Brigade Divisional Officer Mr Josphat Chiriya said ambulances ferried most of the injured to Esigodini Hospital except for the two who were seriously injured who had to be rushed to UBH."Unfortunately one person died. We suspect they were about 60 passengers in the bus," said Mr Chiriya.He urged drivers to exercise caution on the roads especially during this wet season as the roads are slippery.